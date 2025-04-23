UK engineer wins second round of global challenge

The GDTC is an important part of the ongoing work by Finning to train its engineering technicians and help progression across the global dealer network

Tom March, a field service technician from Finning UK & Ireland, has won first place in the European regional qualifier of the Caterpillar® Global Dealer Technician Challenge (GDTC), securing his spot in the semi-finals of the global competition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition, which tests the technical hands-on skills, resilience and problem-solving ability of OEM dealer technicians from across the world, took place at the Caterpillar Demonstration and Learning Centre in Malaga between 24–28 March. Tom, who is based out of the Finning branch in Winsford, competed against eight technicians from other European and Eurasian Cat dealers, completing ten rigorous hands-on workstations covering everything from engine and hydraulic systems to emissions and contamination control.

Tom earned the top spot in the regional heat, along with a $5,000 Caterpillar tool package of his choice and the opportunity to return to Malaga this November for the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his win, Tom said: “They say it takes a village to raise a child; well, I say it takes a village to raise a technician! You need support from home and from the dealership. It's a significant undertaking, and if it were a sport, it would definitely be a team sport. It requires a tremendous amount of effort from everyone involved – you can’t do it on your own. I am very humbled and grateful to be in this position.

Tom earned the top spot in the regional heat, along with a $5,000 Caterpillar tool package of his choice and the opportunity to return to Malaga this November for the semi-finals.

“To everyone who has participated in this competition, there are no losers. I have immense respect for all the technicians who show up every day, even in cold and wet conditions, to get the job done. This is for all the technicians out there.”

The Caterpillar GDTC is part of a broader global initiative that highlights the vital role dealer technicians play in supporting customers and keeping machines working at their best. Tom’s success builds on his earlier win in the UK & Ireland round held earlier this year at the Finning HQ in Staffordshire.

Janine Turner, Director of Service Operations at Finning UK & Ireland, praised Tom’s achievement: “A huge congratulations to Tom March for winning the Europe & Eurasia regional qualifiers. You should be very proud of your achievement! Thank you for your dedication and hard work, which have led to this well-deserved success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GDTC is an important part of the ongoing work by Finning to train its engineering technicians and help progression across the global dealer network, including the Caterpillar-accredited Technician Career Development Program (TCDPa).

Tom is now preparing for the semi-final in Malaga this November, where he will compete for a place in the world final, set to take place at the CONEXPO event in Las Vegas in March 2026.

Find out more about a career in engineering on the Finning careers page.