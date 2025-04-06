UK fake review hidden fees ban comes into force under new consumer protection laws

Sneaky hidden charges and fake reviews are now officially banned in the UK under a new law that came into effect today. | Getty Images

Sneaky hidden charges and fake reviews are now officially banned in the UK under a new law that came into effect today.

The new policy is part of sweeping reforms to protect consumers and ensure pricing transparency across sectors such as travel, entertainment, and food delivery.

The ban is included in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which now makes it illegal for businesses to omit mandatory fees from headline prices and to use or commission fake product reviews.

Under the new rules, companies must now include all unavoidable fees in their upfront pricing. This means that broadband providers must display one-time installation charges in the total price, and ticket websites must clearly include booking or administration fees in their listed prices.

Optional add-ons such as airline seat selection or luggage upgrades are not covered by the legislation, but all compulsory costs must now be made immediately visible to consumers. Previously, customers could be forced to navigate up to 10 different web pages to complete a purchase, encountering unexpected mandatory charges along the way.

Research from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) found that so-called “dripped” fees, charges only revealed late in the buying process, affected 45% of entertainment providers, 21% of holiday and hospitality providers, and 3% of retailers. These hidden costs are estimated to have cost UK consumers £2.2 billion a year.

The same law also introduces a crackdown on fake online reviews, which businesses will now be legally required to detect and remove. A 2023 study commissioned by the DBT estimated that one in 10 product reviews on third-party e-commerce platforms are fake, mostly positive reviews designed to mislead buyers.

From now on, companies will be held accountable for the reviews displayed on their platforms and must take action against fraudulent activity. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will enforce the ban.

“From today consumers can confidently make purchases knowing they are protected against fake reviews and dripped pricing,” said Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, Competition and Markets.

“These changes will give consumers more power and control over their hard-earned cash, as well as help to establish a level playing field by deterring bad actors that undercut compliant businesses.”

Officials say the law aims to stop scenarios where diners show up at restaurants with glowing online reviews only to be served substandard food, or where consumers receive poor quality or undelivered goods promoted with fake five-star ratings.

Online reviews have become the backbone of the retail industry, with 90% of consumers using them to inform their choices. In 2023 alone, online retail in the UK amounted to £217 billion, according to the DBT.

Companies that breach the new law face investigation and potential penalties from regulators.