UK job market slows as vacancies fall but experts say outlook remains stable

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that job vacancies across the UK have continued to fall, suggesting the labour market is cooling after several years of high demand.

In the three months to September 2025, the number of vacancies fell by around 9,000 to a total of 717,000. It is the thirty-ninth consecutive quarter in which vacancies have declined, although the overall number of available roles remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Economists say the trend points to a gradual slowdown rather than a sudden downturn. The figures show that the number of vacancies has dropped by more than 100,000 compared with the same period last year. However, there are still hundreds of thousands of roles available across the country, particularly in health, social care, hospitality, and information technology.

The unemployment rate has risen slightly, and the ratio of people out of work to vacancies now stands at 2.4. This means there are more people competing for each available job than a year ago, when the ratio was 1.7

For workers, the data paints a mixed picture. There are fewer vacancies being advertised, which may make it more competitive for jobseekers. However, pay levels continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than earlier in the year. Many employers remain focused on holding on to skilled staff and investing in training to avoid recruitment challenges later.

Employers are also being more strategic about the roles they fill. Rather than hiring large numbers of new staff, some businesses are looking to make better use of technology and improve productivity among their existing teams. Others are exploring international hiring, particularly in sectors with skills shortages such as engineering, healthcare, and digital services. For companies planning to recruit globally, it can be useful to understand the legal and practical steps involved in hiring international employees.

Despite the slowdown, many experts believe the job market remains fundamentally strong. The total number of people in work is still high by historical standards, and most regions of the UK continue to report stable employment. The shift appears to reflect a return to normality after a period of rapid post-pandemic recovery, when vacancies were at record levels.

Sectors such as construction and manufacturing have seen sharper declines in job postings, while technology, green energy, and professional services remain more resilient. Employers in these growing industries continue to face competition for skilled candidates, suggesting that the labour market is adjusting rather than contracting.

A time of transition for the UK labour market

The figures suggest the UK labour market is entering a period of transition. The surge in hiring that followed the pandemic is giving way to a more balanced environment in which job creation and wage growth move at a steadier pace. While that may mean fewer opportunities in the short term, it could also help stabilise pay inflation and make the job market more sustainable in the long run.

For jobseekers, this new landscape means it will be more important to focus on skills and adaptability. Roles in technology, renewable energy, and logistics are among those still expanding, while employers continue to value digital literacy and flexibility. Workers who invest in training or professional development may find themselves better positioned as the economy evolves.

For employers, the challenge will be to maintain momentum while controlling costs. Companies that continue to offer good development opportunities, flexible working, and competitive benefits are likely to attract and retain the best talent even as hiring conditions tighten.

Although the fall in vacancies might sound concerning, experts say the broader picture is one of adjustment rather than alarm. The UK’s labour market remains stable by international standards, with unemployment low and demand for skilled workers still strong.

The latest data provides a reminder that the post-pandemic hiring boom is cooling, but the underlying fundamentals of the economy remain solid. Both employers and workers now have a chance to recalibrate, plan ahead and prepare for the next phase of steady, sustainable growth.