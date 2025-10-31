UK job postings drop 10% below pre-pandemic figures

Job Market

As the UK jobs market continues to weaken, there may be some value in bucking the trend and growing your team to accommodate available talent.

Data suggests that job postings in the United Kingdom fell to 717,000 in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9,000 from the previous quarter and a total 9.8% drop below pre-pandemic levels.

There are many reasons that job postings are falling domestically, with the rise of artificial intelligence playing a role, as well as the recent bout of high inflation leading to supply chain challenges and tighter budgets.

Last year’s Autumn Budget also saw employer national insurance contributions (NICs) that added fresh strain to payrolls throughout the country.

These confounding factors have contributed to a three-year decline in vacancy numbers for roles, with unemployment rising to 4.8% in August as a result. In Q2 2025, the rate of unemployment per vacancy grew to 2.3, suggesting that a reversion to an employee's market is unlikely to occur any time soon.

As more businesses keen on growth are prioritising AI adoption to handle daily tasks, SMBs eager to scale up their operations may find fresh opportunities to support any talent acquisition initiatives in the months ahead. Could now really be the best time to grow your team effectively?

Despite business sentiment remaining low when it comes to onboarding new employees, there are positive signs that the UK’s economic outlook is improving.

With data showing that price growth in the United Kingdom stayed at 3.8% in September, the possibility of inflation having reached its peak could open the door to further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

The BoE has already cut rates five times since August 2024, and the prospect of lower inflation figures could see further cuts below 4%, making it more cost-effective for businesses to borrow to support growth.

With data so far showing that companies have been slow to embrace this new wave of economic optimism, SMBs seeking opportunities in tight talent markets could thrive due to a wider pool of high-calibre, experienced professionals entering the jobs market.

In the pre-pandemic years, even the most innovative of SMBs could struggle to compete with more resourceful enterprises in attracting candidates, but the ongoing period of hiring uncertainty appears to be forming an oasis of ideal hiring conditions for businesses focused on scaling their operations by onboarding fresh talent.

Although economic challenges still persist, the widespread downturn in job advertising could help to shift bargaining power for businesses, enabling more employers to secure skilled professionals with competitive compensation packages.

This notion of cost-effective hiring can help more SMBs to boost their productivity without having to drastically increase organisational wage bills.

One key reason why businesses are more trusting of artificial intelligence than prospective new hires during this period of economic fragility is that the technology poses fewer perceived risks to business models.

The cost of making the wrong hiring decisions can be severely damaging for employers, and with a larger pool of candidates, it may be easier for SMBs to become overwhelmed by candidates. One bad hire can result in lost productivity, damaged morale, and wasted resources. AI adoption, on the other hand, is relatively low-risk.

Technology appears to be countering these challenges, and artificial intelligence is playing a leading role in supporting more accurate hiring decisions that can reward SMBs seeking to grow.

By assisting in candidate screening, delivering bespoke training plans, and providing enhanced productivity monitoring, AI HR tools are transforming recruitment accuracy and workplace efficiency at scale.

Advanced tools are even providing automated compliance to ensure that no preventable errors lead to higher onboarding costs. This allows more SMBs to automatically adapt to the changing taxation landscape, like when the 1257L tax code replaced 1250L to accommodate personal allowance changes.

In terms of capitalising on a deepening talent pool, now is an excellent time for SMBs to pursue their growth plans. However, there are some key strategic considerations to keep in mind.

Onboarding new talent will only work for companies that have the cash flow and reserves available to ensure that the business can absorb the costs associated with onboarding new hires.

Hiring the most skilled candidates is the best way to make the most of a stronger talent pool. For SMBs aiming to achieve growth on a budget, adopting a focus on apprenticeships can not only lower wage bills but also open the door to upskilling existing staff to take on more complex roles.

With factors like higher NICs still looming large over operational budgets, these broader talent pools can also extend to freelancers as more flexible and cost-effective workers who can supply specialist skill sets for projects without taking on long-term financial commitments.

History has shown that ambitious businesses that twist when others are sticking can be rewarded with far greater growth opportunities than their rivals. Although the United Kingdom is still in the midst of a period of economic uncertainty, there are sufficient signs to indicate that the national talent pool is healthy enough to reward SMBs that have the fundamentals to support their scaling strategy.

Although it’s difficult to know what’s next for the jobs market, technology may be capable of enhancing the accuracy of new hires and their onboarding process in a way that provides more value to businesses. This can equip more decision-makers with the tools they need to find optimism in spite of challenging economic conditions.