UK Leads Europe with standout success at European Franchise Awards 2025

British Franchise brands swept the board at the European Franchise Awards in Belgium last night. The UK was the only country to have finalists in all categories, with each one receiving a podium finish on the night.

The first European Franchise Awards were first held in 2022, and this year attracted a sell out crowd for the ceremony. Entrants to the awards are nominated by the 18 national franchise associations who are members of the European Franchise Federation (EFF). Countries submit applications from the winners of their own domestic award competitions.

Mathias Lehner, EFF Chair said: "The European Franchise Awards are a unique opportunity to bring the franchise community together, to celebrate the best in class in franchising. It is a privilege for us to meet with and celebrate some of the best concepts and individuals in our sector".

According to their latest British Franchise Association (BFA) survey, sponsored by NIC Local, the UK has over 1,000 franchise systems, with more than 50,000 franchise units and contributes £19.1 bn to the UK economy. It’s ‘forced commercial failure rate’ has been less than 6% for over 20 years.

The British winners at the European Franchise Awards 2025

British brand winners

Domiciliary care brand Right at Home were the undisputed winners of the night, taking home the prestigious Gold award in the ‘Franchisor of the Year’ category. Franchise specialist solicitors Stevens & Bolton, claimed Gold in the ‘Services to Franchising Award’, whilst Canopy Nurseries took home the Bronze award in the ‘Emerging Brand’ category. Cost management consultancy ERA Group (Formerly Expense Reduction Analysts) were awarded Silver in the ‘International Brand’ category and franchisee, Jon Radford from Football Fun Factory, took home the Bronze position in the ‘Franchisee of the Year Award.’

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA who travelled to Brussels for the awards said: “What a proud, proud night for British franchising. We send our hugest congratulations to Right at Home, Stevens & Bolton, Canopy Nurseries, ERA Group and to Jon Radford from Football Fun Factory on their magnificent triumphs. They have all worked extraordinarily hard to get here and deserve every bit of the applause they received from their European colleagues on the night, displaying, as they have, the very best of British franchising.”

She continued: “However, I don’t just see this as a win for the five individual brands; as an unregulated franchising sector, we have proven tonight that we do not need laws to be successful. The UK is widely respected abroad, and I believe our success proves that our franchisors don’t need tick boxes to ensure they are doing the right thing; they choose to do the right thing anyway, through their commitment to their BFA membership and our Code of Ethical Conduct.”

Alisdair Gray, executive director of the European Franchise Federation (EFF) said: “Last night’s European Franchise Awards were a true Who’s Who of franchising. Across the five categories the UK finalists did exceptionally well, bringing home two golds, two silvers and a bronze trophy. UK franchise concepts continue to lead the way in Europe and globally, and it was a real pleasure to meet some of the wonderful brands setting the tone for excellence across all sectors of franchising.”

The full list of winners was:

Franchisor of the Year

Gold – Right at Home (UK)

– Right at Home (UK) Silver – Hizi Hair

– Hizi Hair Bronze – Isotec

– Isotec Excellence Award – Guy Hoquet

Franchisee of the Year

Gold – Sari Körkkö

– Sari Körkkö Silver – Alessio Piccardi

– Alessio Piccardi Bronze – Jon Radford (Football Fun Factory) (UK)

– Jon Radford (Football Fun Factory) (UK) Bronze – Karen Pollet

International Brand of the Year

Gold – Mercure

– Mercure Silver – ERA Group (UK)

– ERA Group (UK) Bronze – Fortidia

Emerging Franchise Brand

Gold – X’pert Impact

– X’pert Impact Silver – Zorgmaatje aan Huis

– Zorgmaatje aan Huis Bronze – Canopy Nurseries (UK)

Emerging Franchisee

Eugen Johannes

Emerging International Brand

Tinker Labs

Services to Franchising

Gold – Stevens & Bolton (UK)

– Stevens & Bolton (UK) Silver – MCR Retailminds

– MCR Retailminds Bronze – Mobilosoft

European Hall of Fame

Manfred Maus

For more information about the European Franchise Awards visit: https://eff-franchise.com/eff-gala2025/ or to learn more about British franchising visit www.thebfa.org