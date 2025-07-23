UK LED experts Ventola Projects complete cutting-edge installations for new US entertainment venue
Designed as a vibrant community hub, Hoosiers combines a variety of popular leisure activities under one roof, serving local families, students, and visitors.
Ventola® Projects supplied and supervised its installation to an extensive range of advanced VAvR LED lighting and large LED display panels, as well as an impressive holographic LED display in the arcade area, creating an immersive and engaging atmosphere.
Mick Ventola, CEO of Ventola® Projects, said: “We’re delighted to have contributed to the launch of Hoosiers and to support a family-owned business expanding their community offerings.
“This project showcases the capabilities of our numerous LED solutions and highlights the growing demand for immersive, technology-driven experiences in entertainment venues worldwide.”
Located near to the University in Bloomington, Hoosiers will feature:
- Skating rink
- Pickleball courts
- Laser Tag arena
- 20 Bowling lanes, comprising 6 VIP Lanes
- Arcade area
- Dedicated VIP party rooms
- Extensive kitchen and dining facilities
- A centrally located island bar
- Axe Throwing
This project is part of Ventola Projects global expansion - backed by the UK Government as Export Champions - further solidifying the businesses position as an industry leader, with growing operations in the US, including its new US HQ in Kingsport (Tennessee), and an expanding presence across the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and beyond, ensuring seamless supply chains and creating new international opportunities.