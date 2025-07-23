UK LED experts Ventola Projects complete cutting-edge installations for new US entertainment venue

Ventola® Projects, a UK-based lighting and display specialist based in Leicestershire, is pleased to announce the completion of its latest overseas lighting and AV installation project at Hoosiers -a new multi-activity entertainment venue set to open soon in Bloomington, Indiana USA.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed as a vibrant community hub, Hoosiers combines a variety of popular leisure activities under one roof, serving local families, students, and visitors.

Ventola® Projects supplied and supervised its installation to an extensive range of advanced VAvR LED lighting and large LED display panels, as well as an impressive holographic LED display in the arcade area, creating an immersive and engaging atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Ventola, CEO of Ventola® Projects, said: “We’re delighted to have contributed to the launch of Hoosiers and to support a family-owned business expanding their community offerings.

Hoosier

“This project showcases the capabilities of our numerous LED solutions and highlights the growing demand for immersive, technology-driven experiences in entertainment venues worldwide.”

Located near to the University in Bloomington, Hoosiers will feature:

Skating rink

Pickleball courts

Laser Tag arena

20 Bowling lanes, comprising 6 VIP Lanes

Arcade area

Dedicated VIP party rooms

Extensive kitchen and dining facilities

A centrally located island bar

Axe Throwing

This project is part of Ventola Projects global expansion - backed by the UK Government as Export Champions - further solidifying the businesses position as an industry leader, with growing operations in the US, including its new US HQ in Kingsport (Tennessee), and an expanding presence across the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and beyond, ensuring seamless supply chains and creating new international opportunities.