UK ranks 16th worldwide for work/life balance, as 50% of British workers say they would take a pay cut for better balance

A new study by Click Offices has revealed the countries in the world with the best work/life balance. The research, conducted in January 2025, found The Netherlands to be the country with the best work/balance. This study comes at a time where many businesses are changing policies on hybrid working to encourage return to office mandates.

Office brokers, Click Offices, used OECD data, cross-referenced with Numbeo Quality of Life scores, to rank countries across the world. The data looked at the average number of hours worked per week, compared against quality of life scores.

The Netherlands ranks top for a balanced lifestyle

The Netherlands scored highly across both quality of life scores and low average working weeks on average. Work/life balance is prioritised in The Netherlands as Dutch culture places a strong emphasis on both professional productivity and personal well-being. This balance is supported by progressive policies such as generous parental leave, flexible working hours and a robust system for part-time work, which is far more common and socially accepted than in many other countries. The lowest scoring country was Colombia, with just 2 points out of 100. Other low scoring countries include: Chile (14 points), Mexico (18 points), Costa Rica (20 points) and Greece (39 points).

UK workers expect more work/life balance The UK ranked in the middle of our overall list at 63 points (out of 100), placing poorly for Quality of Life scores. The UK ranked 25th for quality of life, but did fare better for average working hours, placing 13th on the list for working hours solely. A previous study, from 2023, shared that 31% of UK workers didn’t feel as though they had a good work/life balance. The same study found that two-thirds admitted to eating lunch at their desks and one third stated that they felt less productive due to a poor work/life balance. 55% of UK workers, from the same study, shared that they wanted a workplace which prioritised mental health. This research shows that whilst the UK is not one of the worst worldwide for working hours, there is still room for improvement when it comes to life satisfaction and having balance in our personal lives.

Worker’s value flexible working patterns, work from home options and reasonable workloads

Looking at the research, it is clear there are some business changes which could improve an employee's life balance. Flexible working is a key workplace benefit which could improve both employee’s morale and productivity. A study by Hubstaff revealed that 95% of team members with flexible schedules or remote work found these to be effective ways to improve work-life balance and mental health. The same study found that 89% of HR professionals saw an increase in retention after implementing flexible work solutions.

Other work/life balance measures which positively impact employee wellbeing and productivity include: flexible schedules, reasonable workload and increased leisure time at work. Research found that 16% of employees reported burnout as a reason they didn’t feel they have good work/life balance [3]. Evidence from the OECD Better Life Index suggests that long work hours may impair personal health, jeopardise safety and increase stress.

Work/life balance is certainly becoming more important to employees, as over half (54%) of British workers are reportedly willing to accept a lower-paid job for a better work-life balance, according to a recent study by Forbes Advisor . This study reports that British workers would sacrifice an average of £1,900 a year from their salary for a better work/life balance.