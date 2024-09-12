UK Savings Week: How to make thousands from simple side hustles

People are looking for new ways to make extra money this UK Savings Week, including Fahim and Radu who are both using side hustles to make extra cash.

UK Savings Week is this week, running from 9-15th September and people are looking for new ways to make extra money.

Fahim Kasru, 25, was struggling to save with the rise in the cost of energy bills and so found a side hustle to fit in alongside his job and can now earn an extra £2-3K on average each month.

Fahim – who currently lives with his parents – wanted to save money but struggled with the rising cost of living. So, he decided to try Airtasker after he heard about it from a friend and has so far earnt £16,000 overall.

Fahim – who is based in Westminster - started using the platform a year ago and fits in up to 20 tasks a week around his storage facility job. The tasks Fahim completes range from waste removal, storage, transportation and other small repair jobs.

Working in storage, he saw an opportunity to use the platform alongside his job as most people who need storage also need removals, and vice versa.

On his experience Fahim said: “I’ve got a good work ethic, if I’m not busy, I work. Some tasks can be really quick, for example if I'm in the area, a task might take 5-10 minutes to complete and earn me £20, earning that in a short amount of time all adds up!”

It is reported that around 11.5 million people in the UK have less than £100 of savings to fall back on in an emergency according to UK Savings Week.

Airtasker, a local services marketplace, offers opportunities to people with skills, assets or spare time like Fahim to earn extra cash by helping locals with a variety of tasks such as deliveries/removals, gardening, furniture assembly, painting, shopping, cooking and anything in between.

Radu Lazar, 37, is a father of two from Chingford, and has been using Airtasker since 2019 after he heard about it from a friend who was already using the app to make extra money as a handyman.

The main tasks Radu completes are transport and removals, but with the variety of tasks, there are many opportunities to upskill and has taken on jobs such as furniture assembly and painting.

Radu now uses the platform for extra income, as he works for a Transport, Removals and Recycling company full time, but at one point, Radu was full time on the marketplace, where he was earning over £4k a month.

Now, Radu’s income from Airtasker varies as he uses it flexibly around his life and can earn anywhere from £500 to £5K - depending on how many tasks he completes.

The extra money Radu earns goes to different areas in his life where needed, such as expenses, bills or saving for holidays.

To help people looking to save and see how much they could earn, Airtasker’s Side Hustle Calculator is a tool that helps estimate someone’s potential earnings by completing certain tasks a week.