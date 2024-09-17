UK SMEs Could Gain up to 60% Efficiency Gains With New Sustainability Tech Innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK sustainability tech and advisory company, Flotilla, has launched a series of tech platform updates, including a new Application Programming Interface (API), as part of a major innovation drive to aid SMEs with sustainable business transformation.

Providing a solution to the challenge of collecting accurate scope 3 carbon emissions data, which is often the most complex data to collect and can account for up to 90% of emissions, businesses can now easily assess spend and environmental impact across their entire supply chain. The Flotilla API integrates with SME finance software such as Sage, QuickBooks and Xero to automate data collection and enable real-time measurement, helping businesses to achieving up to 60% efficiency gains in comparison to manual data collection.

This contrasts the lengthy process of employees manually collecting, inputting, and verifying data over days, weeks, or even months, with the efficiency of automated real-time data collection, delivering enhanced accuracy and consistency.

Part of Flotilla’s Net Zero Transition Project Planning Tool, UK businesses are now better equipped to take responsible business action against climate change, in a move designed to build national confidence in carbon data.

Speed of data access not only enables better decision making, but also ensures SMEs are able to provide robust ESG intel for time-bound bids and tenders, ensuring they remain competitive.

Created by a team of Yorkshire-based developers, further technology enhancements include optimising in-platform data collection to support businesses with decarbonisation and wider ESG strategies.

New intuitive design and alignment with business impact areas ensures data is actionable, adding value to a business in a tangible way and reducing environmental jargon to make pursuing net zero strategies easier. Flotilla has pivoted its data collection methods to prioritise the urgent need for seamless data collection across multiple departments, locations and systems, helping multi-site businesses to align strategic decarbonisation plans with real-time data access for improved decision making.

John Rastrick, CEO and Founder of Flotilla said: “Innovation is essential to ensuring businesses are equipped with the solutions that enable meaningful business change. It is imperative that all businesses take responsibility for their impact on the planet, and we are proud to be bringing new technology to the market that enables businesses to think and act responsibly in a way that is manageable within the resources that they have and is complimentary to their plans for growth.”

Dan Cox, Flotilla Technical Director said: “Carbon data management is a huge issue within businesses and our suite of new tech launches ease the pain points that we see many SMEs struggle with. Intuitive in-platform data collection and automated processes facilitate easier collaboration and visibility between departments, eliminating issues with version control and ownership that can slow down progress. We’re very proud of our latest breakthrough in helping SMEs understand their business impact, identify areas of influence, and maximise their potential for sustainable change.”

The new API and data collection enhancement is supported by secure data storage, helping businesses to achieve continuous improvement in their data quality. It forms the latest launch in a roadmap of innovation, most recently including the launch of a new

Regulation & Compliance Checker tool in June 2024. This new tool simplifies regulatory reporting by providing a starting point for SMEs to understand ESG compliance and the data required based on their chosen framework.

Aaron Thomas, Consultant at Hatmill said “Flotilla is an agile, engaging and responsive business. We connected with Flotilla because it offers versatility, rather than a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, allowing flexibility for our growing needs. Working with Flotilla as a carbon accounting specialist with cutting-edge technology adds credibility and gives us the confidence to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.”

For more information or to see Flotilla’s market leading tech in action, visit www.flotillaworld.com