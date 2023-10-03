Telling news your way
UK supermarket sales over the years including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury, Lidl & more - a market share recap

With Tesco on the verge of revealing its latest financial performance report, we take a look at how supermarket sales and the Grocery market share has changed over the past decade.

Will Millar
By Will Millar
8 minutes ago
The UK’s leading supermarkets have faced a turbulent few years, remaining strong amidst a crumbling economy and cost of living crisis while adapting to a growing change in consumer choice. It’s no secret that the growing popularity of discounters such as Lidl and Aldi has eaten away at the market share of the ‘traditional big four’ - but by how much?

According to retail analyst, Kantar, Tesco has seen the biggest down-turn in sales since September 2013, with a 3% reduction in its market share. While other supermarkets in the ‘traditional big four’, such as Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, have also failed to grow during this time.

However, over the past decade Aldi has grown its market share by a staggering 6.4% and Lidl a respectable 4.6% with consumers prioritising value and both supermarkets riding the same wave they did when they burst onto the scene following the financial crash of 2008.

With Tesco on the verge of revealing its financial performance over the six months to August, here’s a recap of how the Grocery market share has changed in the past decade.

Grocery Market Share in September 2013

1. Tesco - 30.2%

2. Asda - 17.3%

3. Sainsbury’s - 16.6%

4. Morrisons - 11.1%

5. Co-Op - 6.5%

6. Iceland - 4.9%

7. Aldi - 3.7%

8. Lidl - 3.0%

9. Ocado - 0.0%

1. Tesco - 27.2%

2. Sainsburys - 14.8%

3. Asda - 13.8%

4. Aldi - 10.1%

5. Morrisons - 8.6%

6. Lidl - 7.6%

7. Co-Op - 6.1%

8. Iceland - 2.3%

9. Ocado - 1.6%

