UK team leads the world at ActionCOACH global conference

The ActionCOACH UK community is celebrating once again after winning four of the top six accolades at ActionCOACH’s 2025 global conference – including, remarkably, their 17th consecutive Master Licensee of the Year title.

Held in Rio de Janeiro from July 21-24 at the Sheraton Grand Rio Hotel & Resort, the event brought together franchise partners and teams from across the globe to honour outstanding achievements in business coaching.

“It’s always an honour – and it never gets old,” said Julie Wagstaff, managing director of ActionCOACH UK. “The UK network continues to stand out because we never stop learning, growing and taking action.

“To win again is an amazing achievement – but it’s really down to our people. The franchise partners, support teams and clients who all show up with purpose. We’ve built this success over years of hard work – bring together the right people with the right systems and you can create something really powerful!”

Ian Christelow & Julie Wagstaff with Rio behind them

Alongside the Master Licensee win, the UK team took three other major accolades: Practice Premium of the Year (Peter Boolkah), Firm of the Year (Ian Christelow & Julie Wagstaff, 6 Keys) and Biggest Community Impact (Julie Wagstaff).

“To take home four of the top six global awards this year is a pretty amazing feat,” said Ian Christelow, co-founder of ActionCOACH UK. “It’s great to see the UK continue to lead on the global stage, and it’s a real testament to the strength of our network.”

Many of the UK’s top performers have been in the network for nearly 20 years, including Peter Boolkah and others in the ‘class of 2005’. “Their legacy is built on consistency, adaptability and a deep commitment to transforming lives and businesses,” added Julie. “People overestimate what they can do in 12 months and underestimate what they can do in 20 years – this year’s recognition highlights how long-term vision, combined with daily action, creates extraordinary outcomes.”

As if four global awards weren’t enough, ActionCOACH UK also confirmed a major new partnership with Santander UK following on from a successful pilot scheme.

Winning in Rio – from left to right: Brad Sugars, Ian Christelow, Julie Wagstaff

The partnership has already created more than £20 million in client opportunities for franchise partners – a clear sign of the growing demand for business coaching and the national reputation ActionCOACH has built. This marks a significant milestone for the UK partnerships team and sets a strong precedent for further strategic growth.

For Julie, “This partnership is a huge step forward. It means more business owners can access the support they need to grow, and it’s already creating significant new opportunities for our franchise partners and their clients nationwide.”

The momentum from this summer’s successes is fuelling even bigger ambitions. ActionCOACH UK has set its sights on a bold goal: ensuring 100% of UK business owners know about the brand by 2029. With an abundant community, growing national partnerships, such as the newly announced Santander UK relationship, and a clear sense of purpose, the network is well on its way to achieving its goal.

“We’ve got the foundations, the people and the results. Now it’s about scale – and the impact we can make over the next five years and beyond,” concluded Ian.

To find out more about the franchise opportunities ActionCOACH provides, please visit https://actioncoach.co.uk/