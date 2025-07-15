UK workers do more than 5 weeks unpaid overtime annually, new data reveals

Working unpaid hours

Working on average 42 hours per week, UK employees work the longest hours in Europe. But how much time is spent working unpaid overtime and on unpaid tasks technically outside of their job remit?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We conducted a survey of 1,051 British adults to explore how much time employees are really spending “going above and beyond” their job duties. The survey also identified the types of tasks employees are most likely to find themselves doing on top of their actual work, and how they feel about taking on these extra responsibilities.

How much time are people spending on tasks outside their job description?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working overtime – time spent working after the usual time needed or expected in a job – is a common experience. The majority, 85.7% of employees, said that they work overtime, at an average length of 2.6 hours per week.

But on top of this workload, many employees also find themselves saddled with tasks outside their job duties. 85.1% of employees say they complete tasks outside of their official job description, at an average length of 2.1 hours per week. Combined, this is 4.7 hours of additional labour.

Considering an employee who takes 28 days of annual leave and works for 46.4 weeks per year, this means that an average employee spends roughly 120.6 hours working overtime per year, and an additional 97.4 hours on tasks outside their official job duties. [1] Combined, this adds up to 218 hours – 5.2 weeks of extra work. According to the majority of surveyed employees (71.6%), this work is likely uncompensated but if this labour were compensated this would be an additional £4,063.52 a year (considering the UK average hourly rate of £18.64 at the time of writing). [2]

How much time per week do you spend on tasks at work outside of your actual job description? Time period Outside job description Overtime normal work I never spend time on other tasks 14.9% 14.3% 0 - 30 minutes 23.6% 14.7% 30 - 60 minutes 16.9% 15.2% 1 - 2 hours 19.0% 19.1% 2 - 4 hours 11.8% 14.5% 4 - 6 hours 7.3% 9.7% 6 - 8 hours 2.9% 5.2% 8 - 10 hours 1.7% 3.1% 10 - 12 hours 0.4% 1.5% 12 - 14 hours 0% 0.6% More than 14 hours 1.5% 2.1% Average length of time: 2.1 hours 2.6 hours

What can you do if you are asked to do tasks outside your job description? Company restructures, mergers or economic instability can all cause your job description to change – which can in turn sometimes mean more, and different, responsibilities. But as your job description is a legally binding contract, it cannot be changed significantly without your consent. And, if you do find your responsibilities increase or become more complex, you should be offered financial compensation in the form of a pay rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What tasks are people doing outside of their job description?

Being asked to make a coffee for your boss may be an office cliche, but in reality, it’s one of the least likely ways you might feel taken advantage of at work. Instead, the studyidentified five tasks that more employees than not had undertaken outside their job role. These were: tech support (66.4%), emotional support (61.5%), cleaning and tidying (60.7%), onboarding and training others (57.7%), and performing tasks for other departments (56.9%).

Some additional duties are more time consuming than others. The longest average time spent per week on any one activity was performing tasks for other departments (33.7 minutes), on-boarding or training team members (32.8 minutes), and providing tech support for colleagues (31.8 minutes).

Common tasks performed outside of the job description Task Percentage of respondents Average time taken per week (minutes) Providing tech support for colleagues 66.4% 31.8 Providing emotional support for colleagues 61.5% 29.7 Cleaning or organising working areas 60.7% 28.5 Onboarding or training team members 57.7% 32.8 Performing tasks for other departments 56.9% 33.7 Running errands 42.8% 17.7 Making drinks for others 37.2% 13.4 Organising events 36.1% 16 Making food for others 19.5% 11.4

Why are people taking on roles outside their job description?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many reasons why an employee might take on extra tasks. One employee may feel pressured by senior management. Another may be proactively finding opportunities to go above and beyond to impress their employer.

Only 23.7% of respondents said they took on these extra tasks due to explicit instructions from management or colleagues. The rest of the respondents were internally motivated – either out of personal desire or unspoken, implicit pressure.

Just above a quarter (26.5%) of those surveyed said that they took on these extra tasks due to an internal sense of responsibility, and 3.6% because they believed doing so would help them get ahead. One in four said they felt compelled to because of unspoken workplace culture (25.8%) or short-staffing (20.2%).

Where do you think the pressure to take on additional tasks primarily comes from? Answers % of respondents My own internal sense of responsibility 26.5% Unspoken workplace culture 25.8% Short-staffing 20.2% Explicit instructions from management 14.1% Pressure from colleagues 9.6% Career development 3.6%

How people feel about being asked to take on work outside their job role also varies. Just over half of respondents, 51.7%, said they felt a positive or neutral response, like feeling valued (16.7%), important (17.7%). But, the other half of respondents (48.3%) said they felt frustrated (18.4%), overwhelmed (17.2%), and unfairly treated (12.7%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did taking on these extra non-role-related activities make you feel? Answers % of respondents Frustrated because it wasn't my job 18.4% Like a key part of the team 17.7% Neutral - it didn't impact me much 17.3% Overwhelmed or stressed 17.2% Valued and appreciated 16.7% Like I was unfairly burdened 12.7%

If employees are explicitly asked to take on additional errands by management or colleagues, and left feeling burned out and frustrated, how comfortable did they feel about asserting their boundaries and saying no?

Considering the respondents who had been asked to complete a task outside their job description, nearly half (46.2%) said they have never felt comfortable declining the request. But perhaps respondents needn’t be so afraid of pushing back. More respondents who had declined the extra work felt their refusal was respected (33.8%) than had a negative reaction (20%).

Have you ever declined to take on extra responsibilities that weren't part of your job description? Answers % of respondents No, I've never felt comfortable declining 46.2% Yes, and it was respected 33.8% Yes, but I faced a negative reaction/consequence 20.0%

Opinions were also very split on how taking on extra duties affected primary job duties. Of those who had taken on tasks outside their job description, half (50.7%) said it had had a negative impact, with 36.6% saying the effect was slight, and 14.1% saying it actively distracted them from their actual job duties.

A minority, 7.6% of respondents, said they found that these extra errands had a positive impact on their job role. The remaining 41.7% said that the impact was neutral, and their main responsibilities were left unaffected.

Did taking on these extra non-role-related activities affect your primary job duties? Answers % of respondents No - it didn't affect my main responsibilities 41.7% Yes - but only slightly 36.6% Yes - it distracted me from my actual job 14.1% No - and I felt it made my role more fulfilling 7.6%