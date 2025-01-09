UK's best towns and cities for employment as 30% look to change their career in 2025

What makes an employee friendly city?

As the new year begins, 30% of Brits are looking for a new job or career change but which are the best regions for a new working life?

To generate the employee-friendly regions list, Adobe Express compared 30 UK towns and cities, looking into factors including but not limited to; average annual salary, the price of a cappuccino, the cost of public transport and access to green space.

Swindon ranks as the UK’s most employee friendly location

Swindon comes out on top when it comes to employee havens scoring 6.541 overall, so it’s no surprise that Swindon's employment rate was higher than across the South West as a whole in the year ending December 2023 (3) and has one of the best scores for unemployment in Adobe’s rankings.

Employee-Friendly Rankings

The Swindon and Wiltshire area has an above average number of large companies, including brands like BMW, Ministry of Defence and Nationwide Building Society. Swindon also ranks seventh in Britain when it comes to the rate of productivity per worker (4).

Milton Keynes is one of the best employee friendly cities

In close second, Milton Keynes ranks as one of the best employee friendly cities in the UK, scoring highly for average annual salary.

According to Milton Keynes council, Milton Keynes has one of the highest rates of private sector opportunities (5).

Employee Friendly Regions

The private sector brings variety in businesses and competition between companies means that businesses will offer different set ups, and benefits to attract more workers – making it an ideal place for an employee to build a career.

Stoke-on-Tent takes third in employee friendly city rankings

Scoring highly for percentage of green space areas, Stoke-on-Trent ranks third overall with a score of 6.234.

Known as "The Potteries," Stoke-on-Trent has a rich cultural history, particularly in the ceramics industry, which still plays a significant role in the local economy. For employees interested in heritage and arts, there are many museums, galleries, and events celebrating this legacy.

Stoke-on-Trent is centrally located in the UK with excellent transport links, including a direct rail link to major cities like Birmingham, Manchester, and London. This makes commuting and business travel convenient for employees working in or out of the city.

For further information, data and expert insights, visit: https://www.adobe.com/uk/express/learn/blog/most-employee-friendly-uk-cities