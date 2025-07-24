UK's commercial property market could be unsettled by upward-only rent reviews

Rupert Collis, Partner and Head of Commercial Lease Advisory at Fisher German

The Government’s plans to ban upward-only rent reviews for commercial leases has the potential to significantly unsettle the UK’s commercial property market, experts have warned.

The Government is aiming to create fairer lease terms and reduce costs for commercial tenants because currently, landlords can increase rent at review points but never reduce it — even if market rents fall.

Experts at leading property consultancy Fisher German have warned that whilst the suggested reforms have a long way to go before becoming a reality in England and Wales, the Government’s proposals have already created market uncertainty amongst landlords and the UK investment market at a time when businesses need confidence.

Rupert Collis, Partner and Head of Commercial Lease Advisory at leading property consultancy Fisher German, said: “It is important to say that although there is a long way to go before changes come into force, this has not been well received.

“The Government’s proposal to ban upward-only rent review clauses in commercial leases was included as a late amendment to the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, when it was introduced to Parliament.

“The Bill remains in the early stages of discussion within the House of Commons, having had its first reading of three, with a committee stage and report stage set to take place prior to the third reading.

“If the proposal is backed, it will then have to successfully navigate its way through the same stages in the House of Lords before being considered for final amendments and then Royal Assent. So, it is not going to be introduced in the short-term.

“I was surprised there was no consultation before announcing what could amount to a substantial shift to Landlord & Tenant legislation and property valuations because of the repercussions this could cause.

“Our high streets are changing, and no-one wants to see row after row of empty units. But the proposed change will not affect existing contracts, it will ban the introduction of upward-only rent review clauses in new agreements.

“Landlords will need to choose between agreeing fixed rents or introducing a review clause that allows rents to fall as well as go up.

“It is apparent that the Government seems to have misunderstood what an upward-only rent review means, believing that the review must result in an increase.

“The truth of the matter is that the UK investment market is not geared up to have rent reviews that can go up as well as down – it is driven by predictability and income certainty from the landlord side.

“A snapshot of the share prices of leading UK Real Estate Investment Trusts showed that they were trading down on the morning after the announcement which demonstrates their sentiments on the situation.

“It may affect the decisions of inward investors at a time when the UK economy needs a boost with inflation and unemployment rising.

“There needs to be more stability to attract more commercial, residential and leisure developments which are changing the face of our high streets.”

Miles Youdan, a partner in the investment team at Fisher German, added: “This legislative instrument from the Government appears to be poorly conceived and is likely to have significant unintended consequences.

“For many decades, upward-only rent reviews have given the UK property market a competitive edge over other international markets. Removing this mechanism could negatively affect inward investment and capital values, forcing tenants to pay higher rents to maintain the same capital value. Additionally, landlords might implement fixed increase reviews, exacerbating the situation.

“The impact that upward-only reviews have on high street vacancies is minimal compared to shifts in shopping habits and declining disposable income. The high street will continue to adapt to these changes, but reducing investment will slow this process rather than accelerate it.”

David Laws, Partner and Head of Offices and Tenant Representation Services at Fisher German, said: “Whilst on the face of it, rents that move upward and downward during the term of a lease are an attractive proposition for the tenant, the reality is that shorter leases, without rent review, are becoming increasingly common as occupiers seek greater levels of flexibility in their lease commitments.

“The average office term lease is now three-to-five years. Coupled with the office sector moving towards an ‘all inclusive fixed cost model’, one has to question whether such a ban, if it ever came into force, would have the impact the Government seeks to achieve.

“Early break clauses and tenant options to determine leases allow the perfect platform for lease terms and rent to be renegotiated at that moment in time, when ultimately the market forces of supply and demand will inevitably be the determining factor.”