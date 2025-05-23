UK's most awarded holiday parks on Tripadvisor named

Nearly half of Parkdean Resorts’ parks and hotels have received a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, making it the most awarded UK holiday park operator in this year’s awards.

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best-rated destinations, hotels, restaurants, and attractions based on reviews over the past 12 months, and is a key factor in helping consumers decide where to book their next holiday.

Among the standout performers across the travel sector, the awards have highlighted the UK’s top holiday park operators – just in time for families looking for last-minute summer holiday deals.

This year, 32 of Parkdean Resorts’ 66 parks and hotels (48%) received an award – up from 23 last year – putting it in the leading position for holiday park operators across the UK.

Accommodation at Parkdean Resorts
Accommodation at Parkdean Resorts

Meanwhile, 19 out of 47 Park Holidays sites (40%) and 6 out of 38 Haven resorts (16%) were awarded.

The awarded Parkdean Resorts locations are in many of the UK’s most popular regions for holidaymakers, including Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, East Anglia, the Isle of Wight, the Lake District, and Scotland.

With 77% of Brits planning to take a UK break in the next 12 months* this top position cements Parkdean Resorts as the most trusted choice for anyone looking for a guaranteed great break. With consumers reporting their motivation for a UK break as resting (41%), spending time with their families (41%), and getting outdoors in nature (22%)*, Parkdean Resorts’ locations across the UK are well positioned to deliver amazing experiences.

The full list of awarded Parkdean Resorts parks can be viewed here: www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/why-book-with-us/awards/

*Data provided by VisitBritain

