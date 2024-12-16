UK’s top ten small business advisers named

UK's Top ten business advisers announced.

The UK’s top ten small business advisers have been named in recognition of their outstanding contribution to business growth.

The awards are part of the Enterprise Nation Adviser Awards, run by small business support platform and membership community Enterprise Nation – in association with Constant Contact, a global digital marketing platform that helps small businesses to grow. The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the unsung heroes whose professional advice behind the scenes has helped shape the future of some of the UK’s most successful small businesses – helping them with everything from strategy to overseas trade.

According to Enterprise Nation’s Small Business Barometer, around 27 per cent of the UK’s five million small businesses work with an adviser and another 18 per cent have a mentor. The ceremony, held in The Shard, saw ten advisers across a range of disciplines, picked out by their peers in a vote that saw more than 4,000 votes cast for 50 finalists. Emma Jones, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation said: “It’s true to say that behind every good business, there’s an excellent adviser. They are the unsung heroes behind Britain’s growing army of small businesses, and yet we never get to hear about the work they do behind the scenes to cheerlead and support the nation’s small firms.

“These awards are about highlighting this important work in action, in order to help more small businesses to find an adviser and a clear path towards growth.”

Constant Contact UK General Manager Erika Robinson said: “The reality is that small business owners can’t be experts in all the skills needed to be successful. They rely on partners or advisers who can help them as they navigate challenges and grow their business. We are delighted to support these awards, encouraging more small businesses to access the advice and support they need to reach their potential.”

True leadership

The winners in ten categories included Lola Adeleye, managing partner and lead consultant at Orpington-based GBM Consultancies Ltd for the outstanding work she does to help businesses and marginalised female founders to unlock their growth potential. She picked up the award for delivering HR and people advice.

She said: “True leadership is not about being in charge; it’s about taking care of those in our charge. It’s about seeing the unseen, creating opportunities, and paving the way for others to thrive. “This award is not just a personal achievement; it is a celebration of every business owner, woman and young person whose journey I have been privileged to be a part of. It is a testament to the power of coaching, mentoring, and advocating for those who are often overlooked or underestimated. “I dedicate this award to every person striving to lead with purpose, authenticity, and inclusion. Let this remind us that investing in people is not just impactful—it is indispensable. And as we look ahead, let us continue to lift others, create opportunities, and transform lives.” Kings Lynn-based business strategist Kathy Ennis, was voted the UK’s top business strategy adviser for her early stage business advice supporting fledgling entrepreneurs. She said: “I was shocked and incredibly proud to receive the UK Adviser Award for Business Strategy. “I started my first business 25 years ago and soon realised I had absolutely no idea about what I was doing. It wasn't until I invested in working with a business mentor, who showed me how to be more strategic in my approach, that things started to change for the better! “I now specialise in working as a business mentor for solopreneurs who - if they are to have a truly successful business - have to be strategic in their approach. If they're not, business will always be a struggle and they won't achieve the business success they deserve and dream of."

Top ten named

The awards saw ten advisers named as winners in their field as follows: Business strategy: Kathy Ennis, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, founder of Little Piggy Finance and accounting: Hatty Fawcett, founder of Focused for Business Marketing strategy: Laura Cioffi, founder of Vertis Media Digital marketing: Emma Goode, founder of 24 Fingers PR and content: Lucy Werner, founder of Hype Yourself Sales: Leisa Pickles, founder of Find me the Leads Social impact and sustainability: Ruby Ellis, founder of The Nonprofit Design Studio People: Lola Adeleye, managing partner of GMB Consultancies Legal: Gareth Buckley, director of The Insolvency Company International trade: Chris Dunn, founder of Chris Dunn Consulting