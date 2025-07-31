UniTaskr founders recognised for reshaping student work and driving £10m in job opportunities

UniTaskr, the fast-growing tech platform that helps students find flexible work opportunities, is celebrating early success in this year’s Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards, with its founders having been shortlisted for the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Joseph Black and Oliver Jacobs founded UniTaskr in 2019 with a mission to revolutionise the gig economy, enabling companies to outsource tasks to students.

The site and app (which has ranked as number one on Apple in the business and lifestyle categories) represent what the future of work should look like – accessible, flexible and empowering. It boasts a thriving ecosystem, with a workforce of 350,000 skilled students and clients including Adobe, Amazon, Uber Eats and Red Bull.

The Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards programme is the largest of its kind in the UK and celebrates the best of British business. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award category recognises those visionary and inspiring founders who have transcended expectations and developed a culture of innovation and resilience.

UniTaskr founders and best friends, Joseph Black and Oliver Jacobs.

With over £10m in job opportunities generated for students, UniTaskr is quickly revolutionising the path from education to employment, and over the last 24 months alone has expanded from the UK into the US.

Having impressed the judges with their ambition and impressive growth to date, the entrepreneurial duo will now take part in the next round of judging before the awards ceremony takes place in November.

Speaking on their shortlisting, Joseph said: “Being announced as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards is a real milestone for us. There has been a record-breaking number of entries this year, so to get to this stage is a wonderful achievement.

“We’ve worked hard to get UniTaskr to where it is and have ambitious plans to support even more students build their skills as they embark on their journey into employment.”

Oliver added: “We’re passionate about revolutionising the path from education to employment and connecting companies all over the world with talented students who are looking for an opportunity to build their skills and experience.

“To have our work recognised in this way is an honour, and we’re excited to keep growing and connect even more students to meaningful, paid work opportunities.”

Underpinned by a multi-platform ecosystem that successfully supports job creation, skill-building, and brand-student collaboration, UniTaskr is quickly revolutionising the path from education to employment.