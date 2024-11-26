Unlocking the Power of Publicity: Natalie Trice launches Get Into The Press LIVE

Natalie Trice

PR expert Natalie Trice is on a mission to demystify the world of media and make publicity achievable for everyone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the launch of Get Into The Press LIVE, Natalie aims to show business owners what’s possible when they take control of their PR and prove that headlines aren’t just for big names and major players.

The first in the series of valuable online sessions will take place on 12 December 2024 and will feature Samantha Brick, a renowned journalist whose work regularly appears in national newspapers and magazines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a chat-show format, Natalie and Samantha will provide attendees with an overview of the current media landscape, actionable insights on writing effective pitches, strategies to stand out in crowded inboxes, and tips for turning ideas into column inches.

Natalie Trice

“During my near three-decade career, I’ve seen how transformative press exposure can be,” said Natalie, who used publicity to turn herself into an award-winning hip dysplasia campaigner after her son was diagnosed with the condition and little support was available. “From raising personal profiles and driving business growth to putting medical conditions on the map, when used well the media has the power to open doors and amplify voices. Get Into The Press LIVE is about breaking down the barrier of ‘not having contacts’ which so often holds people back and giving them the tools and confidence to share their stories and expertise with the world.”

“I’ve represented some of the biggest brands out there but let’s face it they have the names and resources to hit the headlines. Today I’m focused on making publicity accessible to founders and small business owners who need their voices to be heard in these challenging times,” added Natalie. “Get Into The Press LIVE will run every other month and I’ll be interviewing some incredible journalists from a range of media sectors from lifestyle and wellness to business sustainability and entertainment. This will culminate in a flagship in-person event in November 2025 in London where attendees can meet global media professionals connect with peers and celebrate the power of publicity to transform lives.”

“Since working with Natalie, I’ve learned how to make valuable media contacts and now I see that PR isn’t just for Beyoncé or boy bands, it’s for small businesses like mine that want to grow,” said artist Sarah Westwood, a client who has experienced firsthand the impact of this approach. “She’s shown me how to tell my story and pitch it with confidence which has led to features on TV with Andi Peters, in local press, and glossy magazines. An event like this will help so many people unlock the power of publicity and get the visibility they deserve at a time when it’s harder than ever to break through the noise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session will give attendees the chance to hear directly from top journalists, gain insider knowledge and ask their burning questions so they can start pitching to the guest immediately after the session using everything they’ve learned.

Tickets for the first session on 12 December are priced at £29, with the virtual doors opening at 12:45 GMT and showtime starting at 13:00 GMT.

Tickets are on sale now at https://natalietrice.kit.com/products/get-into-the-press-live

For more information visit www.natalietrice.co.uk or contact Natalie directly at [email protected].