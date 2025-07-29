UnPacked returns: Made in Britain celebrates the powerhouses of British manufacturing up close

Journalist Matthew Stadlen returns as host and interviewer

Made in Britain’s insightful video series returns with in-person interviews showcasing the sector’s most influential leaders and trailblazing innovators.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trade body Made in Britain’s acclaimed UnPacked video series is returning for a second series, once again spotlighting the very best of UK manufacturing. With a new line-up of face-to-face interviews featuring the sector’s leading voices, the series dives into how British businesses are driving innovation, championing sustainability, and fuelling economic growth nationwide.

Following the success of the first UnPacked series, which saw 19 industry leaders share their unique stories of success and the ways in which they champion the manufacturing sector, Made in Britain has announced that eagerly anticipated new instalments of the series will launch from the end of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist and presenter Matthew Stadlen will again be returning as the host, conducting in-depth interviews with a number of key figures in the UK manufacturing industry to find out how they are contributing to strategic growth through sustainable and ethical practices.

Made in Britain is a world class trade organisation boasting thousands of members

Previous episodes include features with Peter Morris from Lockabox Limited, Shalom Lloyd MBE from Naturally Tiwa and Alex Simmons from Home Decor, each sharing their own individual journeys with their business and its growth mission.

The latest series has been filmed in-person rather than over video call, creating a sleek, professional setting for member organisations to platform their inspirational stories of transformation and innovation within manufacturing - with an up-close and personal look at the processes involved.

It is available to watch exclusively, for free, on the Made in Britain website, with new episodes available every week, and you can watch all the previous editions on there too.

John Pearce, Made in Britain CEO, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made in Britain's UnPacked series is back!

“Supporting British manufacturers and wider industry is the core ethos of Made in Britain, and the UnPacked series enables us to shine a spotlight on the innovative minds within our member base of 2,200 that are making a real difference; not just for their own business, but for the entire industry.

“Each and every one of the businesses that are Made in Britain members has unique stories to tell, and we want to bring those to life and put their hard work into the limelight for all to see. UnPacked is about more than just the tales of success; it serves as an opportunity to learn tricks of the trade, to discover different leadership styles and identify new ways to strengthen the economy and make a positive difference to the world.

“Our dream for UnPacked is for it to inspire others to pursue their career aspirations, and to motivate business leaders to continuously strive for more.”

Matthew Stadlen, the presenter of Made in Britain’s UnPacked series, said: "Presenting the Made In Britain UnPacked series hasn't just been a massive eye-opener for me, it's been a privilege. My wife will tell you that I'm not the most practical person, so listening to the stories of British manufacturers and experiencing the commitment and passion they bring to their work, has been inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the guy who invented on-street bike storage units, to the woman driving forward multi-pack car seats for children, I've come face to face with the innovators and entrepreneurs who are transforming British manufacturing."

From its inception in 2013 to today, Made in Britain has grown to become a widely recognised trademark for homegrown manufacturing in the United Kingdom, amassing over 2,200 active members across dozens of sectors, varying from packaging to healthcare, construction to defence, and energy to apparel.

It offers guidance and support to help measure a business’s environmental and social impact, and holds members to the highest standards of sustainability and eco-responsibility. As well as this, the trade organisation works closely with key government figures to drive economic growth, support the UK economy and create jobs for the workforce.

To watch the latest episodes of UnPacked, visit madeinbritain.org/about/unpacked-videos.

For more information about Made in Britain and its members, visit madeinbritain.org/