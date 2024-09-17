US buyout makes company the leader in its field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK field marketing services business, Dee Set, has been taken over by Acosta Europe - the European branch of a US-based competitor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition positions Acosta Europe as the UK's most comprehensive agency provider of multi-channel digital and physical field sales solutions to serve retailers and branded manufacturers of all sizes.

Acosta Europe will now operate two separate agency brands: Reach, which includes ShopSmart, and Dee Set, which includes Tactical Solutions, based in Wales. Acosta Europe is a business unit of Acosta Group, a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies that empower brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are bringing together two scale players in the retail and field marketing services sector to provide our clients comprehensive, flexible, and innovative solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic UK retail market,” said Ian Forshew, SVP, Group Managing Director, Acosta Europe.

The organisation’s expanded service portfolio positions it as the only UK agency to offer end-to-end scaled product, dedicated, tactical, and syndicated services with retailer accreditation across all service types. Acosta Europe’s range of services includes product consolidation, supply chain management, late-stage customisation, and in-store execution.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dee Set and its talented associates to Acosta Europe and our greater Acosta Group agency collective,” said Lisa Koth, Acosta Group Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Acosta Europe. “The combined and expanded capabilities of these industry-leading agencies add measurable benefits to our valued UK customers and reinforce our role as the industry’s foremost global end-to-end sales and marketing agency,” she continued.