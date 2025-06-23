US coal industry set to face the biggest decline in the next decade, according to insiders

Coal mining is listed as the industry set to face the biggest decline in the coming decade, according to Infinity Calculator

Coal mining is the industry that is facing the largest expected decline in employment between 2023 and 2033, at 44.2%. Nuclear electric power generation is facing the tenth-largest decline, with a drop of 15.9% in employment. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was analyzed to determine the industries with the largest expected decline in employment between 2023 and 2033.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has revealed the top 10 industries facing a decline in employment from 2023 to 2033, with coal mining showing the biggest decrease.

Online calculator site Infinity Calculator conducted an in-depth analysis of the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, identifying the industries experiencing the most rapid employment declines. These sectors are facing significant workforce reductions due to layoffs, business closures, and the increasing adoption of automation. The projected employment figures highlight the industries expected to undergo the most substantial contractions in their labor force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data revealed the projected employment figures for these industries from 2023 to 2033, highlighting the expected changes in employment levels over the next decade as a percentage.

Coal mining is projected to experience the most substantial decline in employment, with a staggering 44.2% decrease. In 2023, the industry employed 42,700 individuals, a number expected to fall to 23,800 by 2033, reflecting a total loss of 18,900 jobs.

The second-largest anticipated employment reduction is in the manufacturing and reproduction of magnetic and optical media industry, with a predicted decrease of 37.5%. In 2023, 11,800 workers were employed in this sector, but by 2033, the workforce is expected to shrink by 4,400, leaving just 7,400 employees remaining.

The fossil fuel electric power generation industry follows closely, with the third-highest expected decline of 32.6%. In 2023, this sector employed 76,300 individuals, yet by 2033, the workforce is projected to contract by 51,400, leaving only 24,900 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranked fourth, apparel manufacturing is forecast to experience a 28.2% reduction in employment. In 2023, the industry employed 89,800 people, but this figure is expected to fall to 64,500 by 2033, resulting in the loss of 25,300 jobs.

The pulp, paper, and paperboard mills industry places fifth with a projected decline of 24.4%. In 2023, 87,600 employees worked within this sector, but by 2033, this number is expected to fall by 21,400, leaving 66,200 individuals employed.

Newspapers and publishers rank sixth among industries expected to experience the steepest decline in employment, with a forecasted reduction of 21.9%. In 2023, the sector employed a substantial 94,000 individuals, but this figure is anticipated to diminish by 20,800, leaving just 73,000 workers in the field by 2033.

The jewelry and silverware manufacturing sector follows closely in seventh place, with an anticipated contraction of 21.8%. The industry employed 22,600 people in 2023, and this number is expected to decrease by 4,900, resulting in a workforce of 17,700 by 2033.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In eighth place is motor vehicle parts manufacturing, which is projected to see a 21.5% drop in employment. This industry, which employed 573,500 individuals in 2023, is predicted to lose 123,000 jobs by 2033, leaving 450,000 employees remaining.

The printing and related support activities sector ranks ninth, with a forecast employment decline of 18.2%. In 2023, the industry employed 369,800 people, but this number is expected to fall by 67,200, resulting in 302,600 employees by 2033.

Finally, rounding out the top 10 is nuclear electric power generation, which faces a projected decrease of 15.9% in its workforce. The sector, which employed 37,100 people in 2023, is expected to experience a loss of 5,900 jobs, leaving 31,200 individuals employed by 2033.

The top 10 fastest declining industries in the U.S.

Rank Industry Predicted decrease in employment (2023-2033) 1. Coal mining -44.2% 2. Manufacturing and reproducing magnetic and optical media -37.5% 3. Fossil fuel electric and power generation -32.6% 4. Apparel manufacturing -28.2% 5. Pulp, paper, and paperboard mills -24.4% 6. Newspaper publishers -21.9% 7. Jewelry and silverware manufacturing -21.8% 8. Motor vehicle parts manufacturing -21.5% 9. Printing and related support activities -18.2% 10. Nuclear electric power generation -15.9%

Jehan Wadia, CEO of Infinity Calculator commented on the findings: “Employment in these industries is contracting due to technological advancements, globalization, evolving market demands, and the transition to digital and renewable energy sources. Coal mining and fossil fuel power generation are in decline as cleaner energy alternatives become more prevalent and regulatory policies grow stricter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manufacturing sectors such as apparel, jewelry, and motor vehicle parts are increasingly impacted by automation and offshore production, reducing domestic job opportunities. The downturn in print media, newspapers, and paper production reflects the widespread shift toward digital consumption. Meanwhile, the nuclear power sector faces workforce reductions due to high operational costs and aging infrastructure.

“Collectively, these forecasts highlight a broader transformation in the global economy, driven by innovation, sustainability initiatives, and shifting consumer behaviors. As these advancements and alternatives continue to evolve within various sectors, they are increasingly leaving many individuals without jobs."