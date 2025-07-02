Used car market holds firm in June as hybrids and hatchbacks hit the sweet spot

Derren Martin, automotive expert

The used car market demonstrated healthy stability in June, with retail values for popular three-year-old models dipping by less than 1% (0.94%), according to the new data from Percayso Vehicle Intelligence (PVI).

The resilience is largely attributed to sustained consumer demand coupled with lower stock levels resulting from the 2021/22 semiconductor shortages. Bucking the flat-market trend, Skoda, Mazda, and Mini all saw their three-year-old retail values edge up, signalling strong brand desirability.

Percayso Vehicle Intelligence’s latest data reveals a fascinating shift in buyer behaviour towards transitional fuel types.

While petrol models saw the most significant dip at a modest 1.35%, and diesel and EVs saw slight drops of 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, hybrid models emerged as the clear winner, down just 0.5%.

With values down just 0.5%, the figures highlight a growing consumer appetite for a "halfway house" embracing greener technology without committing fully to electric vehicles.

In terms of body style, the enduring popularity of the small hatchback was further evident, with values showing a slight increase (0.4%). While SUVs continue to dominate the market in terms of volume, their values slipped by 0.8%.

PVI data also confirms that value-conscious buyers are a driving force, with cars priced under £10,000 seeing a slight price increase. The most sought-after mileage for buyers is the 30,000-40,000-mile bracket.

Analysing the retail landscape, Car Supermarkets have performed best, nudging their prices up slightly by 0.2%, while franchised and independent dealers have made minor downward adjustments.

Automotive expert Derren Martin, analysing the latest Percayso Vehicle Intelligence data, said: “June has proved to be a stable month in the used car market, despite the hot weather that can often distract consumers from car-buying activities. With 3-year-old cars still low in volumes, due to low registrations in 2022 from semiconductor shortages, prices are continuing to hold up well.

“Hybrids, hatchbacks and price-point cars seem to be the most in-demand, but the whole market is in a good place. There may be some slowdown over the upcoming school holiday period, but the overall sentiment is for continued stability in the used car retail market.”

Overall stock levels (all ages) in June are similar to May, which showed an 8% increase from April (number of cars advertised).