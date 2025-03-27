Valda Energy boasts first of next generation of contact centre leaders

CCMA & Valda Energy

12 leaders from Valda Energy have become the first individuals to graduate from the CCMA’s (Contact Centre Management Association) new Futures: Leadership programme, demonstrating the business energy providers commitment to investing in their people.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to elevate the careers of those working in the contact centre industry, the Futures: Leadership programme was developed following consultation with members and delivered in-person by the CCMA Academy, CCMA’s training division. Participants took part in six modules that empower leaders with the knowledge and confidence to develop an effective and efficient contact centre team, with real life examples used as part of the coaching.

Daljeet Kaur, Operations Director at Valda Energy said “Investing in our employees is at the heart of what we do, and this training has been instrumental in the development of our leaders. This training provides the necessary tools to drive employee performance, motivation, and development, ensuring that our advisors are supported and engaged. It also helps our leaders to implement strategies that improve team collaboration and morale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feedback from the team has been overwhelmingly positive. They have shared that the insights and practical skills learnt have greatly improved their ability to lead, motivate, and support their teams.”

Kate Law, Membership & Learning Director at CCMA added: “Providing outstanding customer service is pivotal to the success of any business, but particularly those that provide a service like Valda Energy. This training gives their team leaders the knowledge they need to empower their teams and further their own careers, in a way that otherwise might not have been possible.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such a passionate and enthusiastic team and a proud moment to see them graduate when CCMA CEO, Leigh Hopwood, presented their certificates during the UK National Contact Centre Conference.”

The CCMA has been supporting the contact centre industry for over 30 years, offering everything from research and insights and formal training through the CCMA Academy, to championing best practice and celebrating the industry’s achievements through the UK National Contact Centre Awards. The vibrant community enables industry professionals to network and learn from each other, supporting the association’s aim to give industry professionals the tools, knowledge and confidence to deliver business success, and to demonstrate that the contact centre is the most valuable function in business. A tight knit team of just 15 individuals support the UKs largest community of contact centre professionals, including employees from the likes of BT, Vodafone and TUI.