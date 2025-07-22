Vanaways and Grosvenor drive UK electric van revolution as market surges

Photos R to L: Liam Nicholas, business development director, Vanaways; Giles Bolton, sales director, Grosvenor and; Paul Wickenden, regional business development manager, Grosvenor

As the UK electric van (eVan) market accelerates, driven by increasing model choice and government incentives, award-winning online van retailer Vanaways and specialist fleet funding and mobility business, Grosvenor’s strategic alliance is providing critical financial solutions and expert guidance, simplifying EV transition for UK fleets.

The UK's eVan market is demonstrating remarkable expansion with over 85,000 electric vans (under 3.5 tonnes) currently on the road. And, as at June 2025, 12,584 electric vans have been sold in the UK year-to-date. This represents about 8.6% of all new van sales in the UK for the first half of 2025, demonstrating that the sector is rapidly evolving.[1]

Despite this growth, the industry faces challenges like charging infrastructure and upfront costs, with many manufacturers currently below the government’s ambitious ZEV Mandate target for 2025.

Crucially, Vanaways reports that 16% of its supported fleets are now electric, directly hitting the 2025 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target – an achievement significantly bolstered by its strategic partnership with Grosvenor.

Liam Nicholas, business development director at Vanaways, said: "Many businesses struggle with fleet electrification. Grosvenor’s approach to residual value and transparent monthly pricing makes the transition manageable, not scary. Our partnership essentially helps businesses go electric, providing the right vehicles and expert education on issues like range anxiety and charging infrastructure."

The alliance leverages Vanaways' extensive, competitively priced van stock and Grosvenor's agile, human-centric underwriting and flexible finance solutions. This ensures rapid, reliable funding decisions, even for new businesses.

Giles Bolton, sales director at Grosvenor, added: “This "human touch" approach, combining stock, finance, and expert guidance, demystifies EV adoption, empowering more UK businesses to confidently transition to electric vans and contribute to the UK's green transport agenda.”

The deepening of their strategic partnership is leading to significant benefits for both companies and their diverse customer base.

The strategic alliance sees Vanaways acting as a key supplier for Grosvenor, providing instant access to a large, competitively priced van stock, thanks to Vanaways' direct manufacturer terms and substantial purchasing power. In turn, Grosvenor offers Vanaways' customers swift and flexible finance solutions, including contract hire and finance lease.

Liam added: "This partnership is a genuine win-win. Grosvenor offers comprehensive fleet funding and end-of-life disposal services, which our clients truly value. They're incredibly reactive and, being a people-centric business, we can even contact them outside of hours for help. We communicate daily, ensuring everyone stays informed on both issues and opportunities.

Giles said: “Our partnership with Vanaways goes beyond typical introducer relationships. We collaborate closely on every opportunity, offering not just finance but also providing outstanding choice, value, and service to customers.”

From a two-team person operation in 2015, Vanaways has seen the exponential growth post lockdown when the business switched to selling new vans.

Liam concluded: “We recently announced our intention to achieve a turnover of £200 million by 2026, coinciding with the company’s tenth anniversary. We’ve demonstrated outstanding post pandemic growth, with annual revenue rising from £15 million in 2020 to £109 million in the 2023/24 financial year and to support this trajectory and meet growing demand, we are now expanding our sales force significantly across the country.”