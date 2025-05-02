Verity Smith appointed Guide Dogs Ambassador at MARS Badminton Horse Trials

Verity Smith with her horse

Tunbridge Wells’s own Verity Smith will take centre stage this May as the official Guide Dogs Ambassador at the prestigious MARS Badminton Horse Trials. As a blind International Dressage Rider, Musician and Author, Verity will champion the vital work of guide dog partnerships, raising awareness of how these extraordinary animals empower people with visual impairments to live fuller, more independent lives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verity’s journey began at age three when a scruffy pony named Sammy ignited her lifelong passion for horses . A devastating bout of encephalitis and meningitis at five left her facing total sight loss - but Verity met that challenge head-on, practising blindfolded navigation at home to hone her other senses and map her world by sound and touch.

By fifteen, she had discovered dressage at a boarding school for the visually impaired, learning to “glance with her ears” by counting her horse’s strides and listening to the music that accompanies each test. This innovative approach laid the foundation for her international success, including representing Britain at the 1992 Para-equestrian World Championships in Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central to Verity’s competitive edge is her team of “Scoobies”: volunteer callers discreetly positioned at the arena markers, guiding her through each movement by sound. Their silent alphabet chant has become legendary across Europe, enabling Verity to perform with precision and inspiring blind riders worldwide.

Verity Smith with her dog Luna

In Autumn 2024, Verity added another summit to her list of triumphs, successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Nature's Safe - proof that no peak is too high for her “blind determination”.

At Badminton 2025, she will leverage her ambassadorship to highlight the remarkable bond between guide dogs and their handlers, demonstrating how these partnerships can open doors - whether on the trail, in the arena, or in everyday life.

Speaking ahead of MARS Badminton Horse Trials: “It’s a true honour to represent Guide Dogs next week” Verity shared. “As someone whose life has been positively transformed by my own guide dog, I understand just how vital their work is. This partnership is about more than just raising awareness - it’s about breaking down barriers and showing what’s possible when support and opportunity come together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Smith’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and advocacy. As she brings the spotlight to Guide Dogs at MARS Badminton Horse Trials, her message is clear: with the right support, every obstacle can become the path forward.

You can meet Verity at Guide Dogs stand at MARS Badminton Horse Trials from 7th - 11th May.