'Veterans make great Entrepreneurs' — Royal Marine leads national business movement

Entrepreneurs Circle backs ‘Vetrepreneurs Circle’ as part of Armed Forces Covenant commitment

As Armed Forces Week shines a national spotlight on the military community, a new initiative is helping ex-service personnel turn their discipline and determination into business success — and it’s already gaining high-level backing.

The Vetrepreneurs Circle, co-founded by Royal Marine veteran Mick Betteridge and former Paratrooper Shaun West, is a fast-growing business community built exclusively for veterans, service leavers, and military spouses.

With a strong focus on “clarity, cashflow, and comradeship,” it’s helping those from military backgrounds launch and grow their own businesses — and take command of their futures.

The initiative has now been officially backed by Entrepreneurs Circle (EC) — the UK’s largest private organisation dedicated to helping business owners grow and according to Mick, the inspiration behind the initiative — as part of EC’s newly signed Armed Forces Covenant, which has secured Bronze status.

“Veterans have the ambition, focus, and grit that make great entrepreneurs,” said EC Founder Nigel Botterill.

“Mick’s work with The Vetrepreneurs Circle is exactly the kind of initiative we’re proud to support — it empowers those who’ve served to lead again in civilian life. Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is just the beginning of our journey, and Mick’s leadership is showing us the way.”

Built for veterans, by veterans

The Vetrepreneurs Circle offers workshops, mentoring, and a no-nonsense business support community for those who’ve worn the uniform — whether they’re just starting out or already running a business.

“We’re not interested in motivational fluff or corporate waffle,” said Mick Betteridge, who served 24 years in the Royal Marines. “Veterans need structure, clarity, and people who get it. That’s what we’ve built — a place where military values are an asset, not a background detail.”

With members across the UK already onboard, Mick and the team are seeing increasing demand — especially among early-stage entrepreneurs navigating the messy middle of business growth without a traditional support network.

“Veterans are resourceful, resilient, and used to solving complex problems under pressure,” said Mick. “That’s the definition of an entrepreneur.”

Entrepreneurs Circle’s backing signals a broader movement to support ex-Forces personnel into business. While many transition programmes focus on employment or retraining, The Vetrepreneurs Circle is firmly focused on ownership, autonomy, and leadership.

As Nigel Botterill put it: “This is about helping veterans take command — not just of a role, but of a business, a direction, and a future they shape for themselves. We’re proud to walk alongside Mick and the Vetrepreneurs as they build something truly impactful.”