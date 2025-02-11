Video production agency secures £70,000 from Midlands Engine Investment Fund II

BCRS business development manager Mark Savill with Reels in Motion accounts director Matt Hubbard

A video production agency based in Stoke-on-Trent has received £70,000 in funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II) through BCRS Business Loans to rebrand, in-vest in camera equipment and make building improvements.

Reels in Motion is an experienced video production agency that specialises in corporate, animated, marketing and promotional video production. Founded in 2004 by Matthew Hubbard, Joseph Gordon and Philip Bland, the business employs seven people.

Last year the company had one of its best years, winning a series of new clients and a string of industry awards.

Reels in Motion’s Accounts Director Matt Hubbard said: “We are looking forward to using the funding to rebrand the business, which will include investing in a new website, marketing and new signage. We have had the same branding for 20 years, so this will be a great opportunity to refresh our look.

“The investment will also go towards updating our production equipment. We are currently ranked at number 37 on EVCOM’s UK Top 50 list of leading production companies in brand video and corporate film, and we aim to get into the top 20 in the next five years.

“The funding will help us invest in the building we own and operate in and these improvements have the potential to bring in additional revenue and in the long term could create new job opportunities.”

BCRS Business Loans Business Development Manager Mark Savill said: “Reels in Motion is an award-winning creative business with ambitious plans to grow and build on its reputation. I am pleased that BCRS is able to provide the funding the team needs to continue to innovate and thrive.”

Beth Bannister, Senior Investment Manager at British Business Bank, commented: “The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II plays an important role in supporting small businesses in the region by widening access to a broad range of finance and lending options. The fund aims to back ambitious and growth-oriented companies like Reels in Motion and we look forward to supporting many more small businesses across the region.”

Matt Hubbard added: “It was really easy to apply for funding. The team at BCRS were really flexible, responsive and professional. They met with us face to face, which enabled them to easily understand our business and its potential. It was a very quick, smooth process.”

The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II drives sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunities for new and growing businesses across the Midlands. The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for smaller businesses in the Midlands, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and helping to break down barriers in access to finance.