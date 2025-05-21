Virgin Media O2 Business offers Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile to supercharge business productivity and flexibility

Virgin Media O2 Business

Virgin Media O2 Business offers Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, empowering business customers to move between mobile and desktop Microsoft Teams calls seamlessly. The solution, now available to large business customers, boosts workforce productivity across office and field-based roles by giving employees access to the tools they need on the go. In addition, Virgin Media O2 Business is the UK’s only operator offering the Teams Calling Automation Portal, enabling organisations to deploy and activate users within minutes.

With a single phone number or Teams ID, Teams Phone Mobile allows users to make and receive calls over traditional mobile, app-based, or desktop calling. The integrated experience includes mobiles within Teams calling services, allowing employees to extend ‘in a call’ status, access call history, and voicemail across devices for ultimate flexibility. This provides easy access to data in a secure and compliant manner, wherever employees are working. Beyond flexibility, businesses can realise up to 225%1 return on investment thanks to productivity gains and service streamlining. Wider benefits include:

Streamlined mobile calling. Organisations can cut costs by consolidating mobile services and reducing hardware costs, moving away from public switched telephone network (PSTN) systems before they're phased out in 2027.

Organisations can cut costs by consolidating mobile services and reducing hardware costs, moving away from public switched telephone network (PSTN) systems before they’re phased out in 2027. Boosted productivity and efficiency. Businesses can equip their teams with the tools to work smarter and stay competitive.

Improved flexibility and responsiveness. Users can seamlessly switch between cellular network and internet calls without dropping calls or interruptions, keeping conversations smooth wherever they're working.

Users can seamlessly switch between cellular network and internet calls without dropping calls or interruptions, keeping conversations smooth wherever they’re working. Secure and compliant mobility. Enterprise-grade security, privacy, and policy controls on the go, while allowing integration with compliance solutions.

“There are hundreds and thousands of field workers across the UK – from social workers to consultants, insurance assessors to field engineers – all of whom need unified solutions to do their best work on the move.” said Jessica O’Connor, Product Director at Virgin Media O2 Business. “With Teams Phone Mobile now available to our customers, Virgin Media O2 Business is giving these workers the seamless, secure solution they need to do their best work anywhere. Businesses are empowered to make vital cost savings, all while benefitting from enhanced productivity and responsivity.”

Teams Phone Mobile is easy to deploy, configure, and manage. Working with PingCo, Virgin Media O2 Business is the UK’s only operator offering customers the Teams Calling Automation Portal. This tool streamlines administrative tasks by providing a centralised management interface where IT administrations can provision, configure, and manage phone numbers and calling features across the organisation.

Mark Nixon, Director of Modern Work at Microsoft UK, said, “Teams Phone Mobile offers a next level calling experience for Microsoft 365 customers, ensuring seamless collaboration, agnostic of device or location. Our ongoing collaboration with Virgin Media O2 Business further expands these capabilities across the UK, making it even easier for businesses to meet the needs of the modern workforce.”

Teams Phone Mobile is available to large enterprises now, with 14-day free trials for up to five users available for existing customers. Roll out for wider business customers will commence later in 2025. To find out more, visit the Virgin Media O2 Business website or call 0800 955 5590.