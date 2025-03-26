Visiting Angels sets the standard for employee support at national wellbeing awards

Visiting Angels and the rest of the winners at the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Visiting Angels, the carer-centric home care provider, has been crowned the winner of the Best Employee Benefits Package at the prestigious Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards – held at Grosvenor House in central London on 20th March.

The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards celebrate businesses that go above and beyond to support the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of their employees. From innovative workplace initiatives to policies that genuinely make a difference, these awards recognise the essential contributions that create positive change for UK workers.

“When we launched Visiting Angels, we made a point of addressing the elephant in the room,” said Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels UK. “The challenges in adult social care recruitment and retention are well documented – 132,000 empty positions and a tidal wave of demand have led to worsening staff shortages. But we believed we could do something about that. Better pay, proper contracts – not zero hours – meaningful benefits, ongoing support and a true people-first culture. That’s what we’ve built, and it’s making a real difference.”

Visiting Angels stood out among nominees that included giants of UK business such as Sky, GSK and Unilever. The judges praised the company’s commitment to its caregivers, highlighting above-average pay, mental health support, clear career progression and paid drive time. These initiatives have led to reduced staff turnover, improved mental wellbeing and a more engaged workforce – reflected in the company’s impressive 91% staff retention rate versus a national rate of 70.7%*.

“In a sector facing the challenges that social care does, it’s remarkable to see a home care business gain this kind of recognition,” added Dan. “We’re working hard to make the role of a caregiver more attractive and to bring new talent into the sector. It’s more than a little overwhelming to see those efforts rewarded in this way for our team.”

Dan and the Visiting Angels team are honoured to be recognised by the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards and proud to stand alongside fellow change-makers who are committed to putting employee health and wellbeing first. This achievement marks an important milestone in Visiting Angels’ mission to inspire all care providers to value, support and reward caregivers for the vital work they do every day.

For more information about Visiting Angels, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk

* Skills for Care: The state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England 2024