VJ Technology distributor accreditation recognises importance of product info post Grenfell

Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI)

VJ Technology, the UK leading distributor of fixings, fasteners and building consumables to the construction and infrastructure sector, has passed the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) Assessment for Merchants and Distributors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is one of the first in the sector to be awarded the recognition, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, certified products and outstanding customer service to the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The aim of the Code for Construction Product information (CCPI) is to raise standards in construction product information and marketing, and drive positive culture change in the manufacturing and supply sector. This is achieved by promoting clear, accurate, accessible, up-to-date, and unambiguous product information, helping to provide greater confidence to VJ Technology customers and partners that products showing a CCPI Assessment Mark adhere to strict compliance requirements, providing more confidence on the safety, performance, and sustainability in construction projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VJ Technology was independently assessed on critical components such as Leadership and Culture to confirm that they have the necessary processes and systems in place to uphold the CCPI and that they are committed to continuously improving the product information they present.

Amanda Long, Chief Executive of CCPI Ltd, the not-for-profit organisation set-up to guard and assess conformance with the CCPI as a direct response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, said:

“I am delighted to congratulate VJ Technology on passing the CCPI Merchants and Distributors assessment. Merchants and Distributors play a crucial role in the supply ecosystem of construction products and managing product information. Right now, we are developing a cohort of merchants and distributors who, with CCPI Assessed status, are setting themselves apart from the rest and showing that they are companies that recognise the critical importance of improving the quality and reliability of product information to their customers.”

Andrew Mobbs, CEO at VJ Technology, commented: “As one of the first organisations working alongside the CCPI, we feel privileged to support their mission to deliver a transformational step change in product information management and marketing. Carrying the Merchant and Distributor CCPI Assessed Mark reiterates our commitment to on-going and continuous improvement of product information, and playing a key role in encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to have their product information CCPI assessed.”