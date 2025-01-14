VJT receives patent following major software development investment

VJ iStore

Sellfware, the software arm of VJ Technology Group, has announced it has received a patent for its core proprietary fulfilment platform, Opus, which gives clients full control to secure, supply or sell products in a variety of engaging customer journeys. It forms part of the Group’s ongoing focus on using innovation and technology to add value to the supply chain.

VJ Technology is a UK leading distributor of fixings, fasteners and building consumables to the construction and infrastructure sector. The Opus software was originally created to support the company’s award winning iStore product, a unique, onsite procurement solution designed to reduce costs, improve cashflow and productivity, whilst limiting the impact of deliveries on the environment.

Following significant Group investment, Opus has now been further developed as an autonomous product management platform that enables a broad range of 24/7, staff-less click and collect environments that can be conveniently located for secure and easy access to essential items. Opus is designed to transform existing on-site stores and spaces, or power stand-alone, staff- less mini warehouses with intelligent stock control, multi-point security and a click-and-collect web ordering system to ensure contractors have the supplies they need to keep their schedules on track.

Opus is Sellfware's core proprietary fulfilment platform providing key benefits to a range of sectors such as Construction, Facilities Management, Aviation and Aerospace, Manufacturing, 3PL Logistics, Field Services, Self-Storage and Retail. It empowers customers to click, pay and pick anytime, day or night; maintains secure access with complete control and security of inventory remotely with robust security measures; and integrates seamlessly with existing retail infrastructure and ordering systems. In addition, it reduces costs, cuts carbon emissions and enables organisations to create new pop-up locations with ease.

Mark Petit, “Opus was born out of our iStore initiative when we realised that the software simply didn’t exist to do what we wanted. We quickly realised it has many other applications that will bring similar benefits for organisations in different sectors and looking forward we are exploring the development of new software designed to complement it and support IoT smart technology, with further integration with manufacturing and warehousing.”

Andrew Mobbs, CEO at VJT Group, said: “At VJT we are committed to using innovation and technology to bring supply chain value to customers and Opus is the latest initiative to support this. We have worked hard to foster a culture that nurtures this and sits alongside the customer focus which been at the heart of the development of our business in recent years.”