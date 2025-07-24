VodafoneThree signs agreement with Sizewell C

In the first phase of this collaboration, VodafoneThree will build two masts on site to provide 5G mobile coverage for the Suffolk site and the surrounding community.

VodafoneThree has signed an agreement to become a tier one contractor for Sizewell C, the new 3.2GW nuclear power station under construction on the Suffolk coast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest clean energy projects in Britain, Sizewell C will generate 7% of the UK’s electricity needs, providing low-carbon electricity to six million homes for at least 60 years and saving nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually.

In the first phase of this collaboration, VodafoneThree will build two masts on site to provide 5G mobile coverage for the Suffolk site and the surrounding community. VodafoneThree’s partner, Fern Communications, now part of OEG, will provide seamless radio coverage eliminating potential communication black spots throughout the Sizewell C construction site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5G coverage and radio will bring a whole host of benefits to Sizewell C’s operations, including enhanced communication among workers, enabling seamless co-ordination across teams working on a large-scale construction site. Additionally, better mobile infrastructure will support the swift exchange of data and updates, improving the overall efficiency and productivity of the construction process.

VodafoneThree will also deploy fibre to the site, so that the entirety of the construction project will able to use WiFi to connect to Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs). This will complement the 5G coverage, enhancing operational efficiency. The connectivity project, which began in November 2024, promises to help support construction site safety, security and efficiency, and strengthen mobile connectivity across the site.

Improved mobile coverage will provide more reliable connectivity for both residents and businesses in the surrounding area, facilitating access to digital services and supporting the growth of the local economy.

Damian Leydon, Sizewell C Site Delivery Director, said: “Connectivity is vital for this project. High-quality, reliable connection helps us to operate at the highest standards of safety and efficiency. So, it’s an important step to be working with VodafoneThree and Fern Communications to provide what we need on site. And it has the added benefit of providing 5G for the local area too: another great example of how benefits to the project can go hand-in-hand with benefits for the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British project majority-owned by the government, Sizewell C will play an important role in achieving clean power by 2030 and in supporting the UK’s long-term energy independence. The project will support thousands of jobs across the UK, creating 1,500 apprenticeships, and will deliver 70% of its construction value to British suppliers.

Nick Gliddon, Business Director, VodafoneThree, said: “We are delighted to be the connectivity partner for Sizewell C. Alongside our contractors, we will deliver robust, secure, and resilient communications infrastructure that is essential to the success of one of the UK’s most significant energy projects and to support the UK’s transition to cleaner energy. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity across the country, ensuring that communities and businesses in Suffolk and beyond can benefit from the advancements in technology and infrastructure that Sizewell C will bring.”

Sizewell C has already delivered £4bn in contracts to over 300 UK suppliers and has so far spent £330m with 77 regional suppliers, including 41 in Suffolk alone. This latest agreement will also benefit local business in Suffolk, with VodafoneThree partnering with local company, Fern Communications, to provide radio connectivity.

Clive Cushion, Technical Director at Fern Communications, said: “As a Suffolk-based company with a diverse workforce and deep roots in the energy industry, we are thrilled to partner with VodafoneThree on a project of such national importance. Our mission is to deliver an unparalleled communications system that will support Sizewell C’s operational efficiency, safety, and long-term success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership reflects VodafoneThree’s growing reputation as a trusted partner for the UK’s energy industry. A recent win with SP Energy Networks is aiding efforts to modernise the UK’s energy infrastructure and meet the country’s net zero targets. VodafoneThree is also the connectivity partner at Sizewell’s sister project, Hinkley Point C in Somerset, where more than 10,000 people are now working on its construction. Across England, Scotland and Wales, VodafoneThree works with 100% of the electricity and gas transmission operators, as well as 100% of the electricity and gas distribution operators supporting energy organisations that serve over 22 million households and businesses across the UK.