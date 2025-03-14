Volvo Car UK announces 2024’s best-performing retailers

The Team at Clelands celebrate their award win at Volvo’s 2025 Champions Awards

Volvo Car UK has announced the top-performing retailers in 2024 at its prestigious annual awards ceremony.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly coveted Volvo Champions Awards saw nine retailers from across the country recognised as the best in their area. Retailers were chosen by consistently exceeding market opportunities and surpassing all targets during a difficult economic period.

Going above and beyond expectations, the winning retailers included: Clelands, Arnold Clark Stirling, Ray Chapman, Riverside Motors Doncaster, Riverside Motors Wakefield, TMS Leicester, Waylands Oxford, Mon Motors Cardiff and Cambridge Garage Havant. At each retailer, teams have set high standards, having worked hard to maintain the retailers’ impeccable reputations, and offering customers a premium and personal experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All retailers were recognised for their chart-topping sales figures, complete with high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty. The retailers were also applauded for having some of the highest employee retention rates, with their teams of experts representing the Volvo Cars brand to the highest of standards.

Taking the top title as ‘National Retailer of the Year’ was Clelands Volvo, who were recognised for their outstanding performance in new and used car sales – which ranked them the top-performing Volvo retailer in the UK – as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews.

Also receiving special recognition for their individual outstanding success during 2024 was Gavin Brown, Head of Business at Stoneacre Newcastle, who received the Head of Business of the Year accolade, and Ankit Jain, Transaction Manager, at Mon Motors Cardiff, who was named Volvo Champion for 2024.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, Managing Director at Volvo Car UK, said: “Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Volvo Champions Awards. It was fantastic to hand out these awards to our high-performing retailers who proudly represent our brand and look after our customers every single day. I am looking forward to another year of success with our network partners around the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information about Volvo Car UK, please visit: volvocars.co.uk

Winners

National Retailer of the Year and Core Retailer of the Year – Clelands

New Car Sales Team of the Year – Arnold Clark Stirling

Investor Group of the Year – Ray Chapman

Business (Fleet) Sales Team of the Year – Riverside Motors Doncaster

Plus Retailer of the Year – Riverside Motors Wakefield

Volvo Selekt Used Car Sales Team of the Year – Riverside Motors Wakefield

Parts and Accessories Team of the Year – TMS LeicesterConsumer Experience Sales and Aftersales Team of the Year – Waylands Oxford

Ultra Retailer of the Year – Mon Motors CardiffLearning and Development Team of the Year – Cambridge Garage Havant

Volvo Champion of the Year – Ankit Jain, Mon Motors Cardiff

Head of Business of the Year – Gavin Brown, Stoneacre Newcastle