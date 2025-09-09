Vote now for your favourite property industry supplier

Chapter II collect their award at EA Masters 2024

EA Masters’ annual survey to find the best suppliers in the property industry is now open!

Sponsored by Kerfuffle, the Best EA Supplier Awards are part of EA Masters 2025, which is taking place on November 4 at Evolution London.

The awards are an opportunity for agents from across the country to vote for their favourite suppliers, ranking them on a scale of one to 10.

Winning suppliers will be announced in three size band categories – small, medium and large, with gold, silver and bronze awards all up for grabs in each category. The gold winner in each category will also compete for the trophy and the overall title of Best EA Supplier of the Year.

This year, several hundred suppliers are operating within the property industry, and they are all in with a chance of being crowned the Best EA Supplier of the Year.

Last year, Street Group was named the overall winner and Best Large Supplier, with Tenant Shop and Chapter II claiming the golds for Best Medium Supplier and Best Small Supplier, respectively.

Allie Dransfield, head of agency at Chapter II, said: “Winning Best Small Supplier at EA Masters in 2024 was an incredible moment for us at Chapter II. It was a true reflection of the dedication and passion our team brings to every client we work with.

“The confidence the award has given us to shout about what we do has been fantastic. From our work with estate agents and other suppliers, winning reaffirmed our mission to elevate property brands through impactful PR and marketing.”

The top 20 per cent of suppliers, as voted for by their estate agent customers, will be classified as Highly Rated, the top 10 per cent as Excellent, and the top five per cent as Exceptional.

By participating in the survey, agents can help reward the suppliers who deliver exceptional service, and they will also be able to use the final ratings to help them select future suppliers based on other agents’ reviews.

Agents can cast their votes and leave a review for their suppliers here.