W Communications launches Chomp – A creative growth agency for hospitality brands

Kara Buffrey and Thuli Weerasena - Founding Partners of Chomp

W Communications has launched Chomp, a new creative growth agency designed to help hospitality brands increase bookings, optimise revenue streams, and secure investment.

Backed by W Communications as part of its long-standing commitment to the hospitality sector, Chomp brings together deep industry expertise across PR, marketing, and business strategy.

The agency will focus on four key areas: harnessing TikTok for restaurant discovery, optimising booking platform performance, driving automation to reduce operational costs, and working with investors and franchises to scale, fund, and exit businesses.

W Communications has a rich history of making strategic investments in new and innovative hospitality businesses, resulting in several successful exits. W has played a pivotal role in shaping the UK’s restaurant scene, from backing early street food pioneers like MEATliquor and Pizza Pilgrims to investing in over 30 businesses globally, including The Fulham Shore, The Bull Charlbury, and The AllBright.

W has helped build agile brands across owned and earned media, shaping the early profile of Soho House and its dining concepts Dirty Burger, Chicken Shop, and Pizza East, as well as launching over 150 restaurants across multiple markets, working with names like Caprice Holdings’ J. Sheekey, Granary Square Brasserie, Caravan, D&D London’s Sartoria and German Gymnasium, and Marugame Udon.

Beyond PR, W advises on growth, investment, and long-term brand strategy, and with Chomp, builds on this legacy, helping operators maximise footfall, navigate rising costs, and secure the right financial backing to scale.

Warren Johnson, founder of W Communications, said:"Chomp isn’t just another agency it’s a partner for restaurant brands serious about growth. We’ve been hands-on in shaping the UK’s hospitality scene for over a decade, and Chomp continues that work by helping restaurants drive covers, streamline operations, and secure the investment they need to thrive."

Leading the agency are Kara Buffrey and Thuli Weerasena, hospitality PR and brand specialists with deep sector knowledge. Their expertise spans major restaurant openings, brand repositioning, and securing high-impact partnerships that translate into long-term commercial success.

Kara Buffrey added:"Restaurants need more than just good PR, they need strategies that fill tables. Chomp is built to deliver real results, ensuring brands are front and centre in an increasingly competitive market."

Thuli Weerasena, said:"Success in hospitality today isn’t just about great food; it’s about being found and chosen. We help brands stand out in all the right places, from TikTok discovery to the booking platforms that drive revenue."

Already working with some of the most exciting names in the sector, Chomp launches with Harry’s King’s Cross as its first client. The agency is actively seeking partnerships with ambitious restaurant operators looking to increase visibility, grow revenue, and secure long-term investment.