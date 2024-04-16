Waitrose: Supermarket recalls Pitted Spanish Queen Olives as they may contain pieces of glass
Waitrose & Partners has recalled its olive products over a possible health risk. The supermarket chain said its Waitrose Pitted Spanish Queen Olives have been taken off the shelves because they may contain pieces of glass, making it unsafe to eat.
The Food Agency Service said the affected products are Waitrose Pitted Spanish Queen Olives (113g) dated before December 2025. It added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose customer care team on 0800 188 884, Option 4.”
Waitrose has also issued apologies to its customers. It said: “We are recalling a selected date of the above product due to possible glass contamination. Do not consume, package up item, return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund. We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”
