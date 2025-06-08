Wales is bringing the fire! Meet the 2025 EVAS finalists making waves across the UK

Women-led businesses across Wales are gaining national recognition as six trailblazing entrepreneurs have been named finalists in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship.

From viral haircare brands to artisan preserves and game-changing wellness products, these Welsh finalists are leading with purpose, passion, and undeniable impact.

Meet the 2025 Welsh Finalists

Lucy Cohen of Mazuma (Scale Up) Lucy is reshaping the accountancy world with Mazuma, the UK’s leading subscription-based accountancy service for micro-businesses. As the largest female-founded accountancy firm in UK history, Mazuma delivers powerful financial solutions with simplicity and scale. Her growth journey proves that small businesses can thrive with the right support and bold leadership.

Katie Summers & Julianna Woods of The Mellow Patch Company (Retail Business) Back for another win, EVAS 2024 New Business champions Katie and Julianna are growing their wellness brand with purpose and momentum. With the launch of a new children’s range and a fiercely loyal following online, Their innovative natural patches support emotional balance, skin health, and everyday wellbeing. Now, as the EVAS Health & Wellbeing Sponsor, they’re paying it forward by championing other women in the industry.

Lucie Macleod of Hair Syrup (Young Entrepreneur) Lucie turned a love of natural haircare into a TikTok-viral sensation. Hair Syrup’s colourful pre-wash oils are stocked by leading UK retailers and embraced by Gen Z consumers. With a fresh take on traditional routines and a flair for digital storytelling, Lucie is redefining beauty entrepreneurship for a new generation.

Joanna Morgan of Radnor Preserves (Hospitality Industry) From her base in Mid Wales, Joanna produces handcrafted preserves that have captured hearts and taste buds across the globe. Radnor Preserves was named Britain’s Finest Artisan Food Producer by Olive Magazine and is renowned for its commitment to flavour, quality, and heritage. Joanna’s business is proof that craftsmanship and ambition can go hand in hand.

Bernadette Davies of Bernie Davies Global & Mastering Diversity CIC (Inspirational Woman) Bernie Davies is a force for inclusive entrepreneurship. A former lawyer turned author, speaker, and business mentor, she empowers others to break through barriers and lead with authenticity. Her work with Mastering Diversity CIC is shaping a more equitable business landscape and inspiring future leaders to rise.

Now in its 14th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards continue to spotlight the women driving UK enterprise forward. This year’s 144 finalists represent every corner of the UK, with businesses spanning sectors from health and engineering to hospitality, tech, and sustainability. Twenty-five percent of the finalists have reached £1 million turnover or more, with five percent surpassing £10 million; a striking contrast to the UK average of just two percent.

Founder of the EVAS, Coral Horn said “Women from all sectors, from startups to scaleups, are celebrated through the EVAS. What makes this community so powerful is the camaraderie, the connection, and the collaboration it fosters. These finalists don’t just represent success, they create impact, spark inspiration, and open the door to opportunity for others.”

Finalists now move on to the next stage of the awards, including independent judging panels, public voting, and an exclusive House of Commons reception. The process will culminate in a dazzling ceremony at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday 26 September.

Last year’s EVAS Business Woman of the Year Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill of Join Talent added “Scaling a business isn’t safe, tidy or polite. It’s gritty, bold and relentless. That’s exactly the kind of energy we back and support, and we’re proud to stand behind the incredible female-led businesses in this year’s Scale Up category.”

The EVAS aren’t just about winning awards they’re about opening doors, raising visibility, and building a powerful network of female founders who support, inspire, and uplift each other.

To see the full list of finalists and find out more, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

1 . Contributed Bernadette Davies of Bernie Davies Global & Mastering Diversity CIC (Inspirational Woman Finalist) Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Katie Summers & Julianna Woods of The Mellow Patch Company (Retail Business Finalists) Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Lucy Cohen of Mazuma (Scale Up Finalist) Photo: Submitted Share