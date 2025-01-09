Want to boost your business in 2025? Win a VIP experience with a Leicestershire businesswoman at the FSB Bootcamp

Marketing Expert & Speaker Estelle Keeber

Are you ready to take your business to the next level in 2025? This could be your chance! Leicestershire entrepreneur and Instagram marketing expert Estelle Keeber is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to attend the upcoming FSB Business Bootcamp as her VIP guest.

This highly anticipated event, held at the stunning Hothorpe Hall, is the ultimate day of inspiration, learning, and networking for small business owners and entrepreneurs. With expert-led workshops, panel discussions, and plenty of opportunities to connect with like-minded business leaders, it’s the perfect way to kick-start your year.

And as Estelle Keeber’s VIP guest, your experience will be even more special.

What’s Included in the VIP Prize?

As Estelle’s VIP guest, you’ll enjoy:

A Front-Row Seat at Estelle’s Instagram Workshop.

Learn directly from one of the UK’s leading Instagram experts. Estelle’s session on Instagram Stories will teach you how to build meaningful relationships with your audience and turn followers into loyal customers.

Exclusive Access to Networking Opportunities.

As a VIP, you’ll be introduced to other business owners, giving you the chance to make valuable connections that could shape your 2025 strategy.

High-Quality Refreshments and Lunch.

Enjoy a delicious two-course meal and refreshments throughout the day while soaking in the beautiful surroundings of Hothorpe Hall.

A Signed Copy of Estelle’s Amazon Bestselling Book, The Insta Queens Guide to Content that Converts.

Take home actionable advice and tips that you can start implementing immediately.

Personal Time with Estelle Keeber

Have your questions answered directly by Estelle during an exclusive one-on-one chat. Why Attend the FSB Bootcamp?

The FSB Business Bootcamp is a day-long event designed to inspire, energise, and equip small business owners with the tools they need for success. Open to everyone—not just FSB members—it features a packed agenda, including:

Workshops and Seminars led by industry experts.

Networking by the Tipi fire with marshmallows in hand.

A Business Support Expo to help you tackle challenges and scale.

Interactive Panel Discussions where you can share your thoughts and learn from others.

With tickets selling fast, the opportunity to attend as Estelle Keeber’s VIP guest is not to be missed!

How to Enter

For your chance to win, follow these simple steps:

Follow Estelle Keeber on Instagram www.instagram.com/estellekeeberofficial

Comment on Estelle’s VIP Giveaway Post with why you’d love to attend the FSB Business Bootcamp.

Tag Two Fellow Entrepreneurs or business owners who would benefit from the event too.

The winner will be announced on 27th January and will receive full details on how to claim their VIP experience.

Estelle Keeber is a trusted name in Instagram marketing, with years of experience helping small business owners amplify their online presence. Her practical, no-nonsense approach has made her workshops a must-attend for anyone looking to leverage Instagram effectively without spending all day on the app.

Her VIP guest will not only get to attend the Bootcamp but will also walk away with tools and strategies to grow their business in the year ahead.

Don’t Miss Out

This is your chance to attend one of the most valuable business events of the year as a VIP guest of a leading Instagram expert. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, the FSB Business Bootcamp will provide you with the knowledge, tools, and connections to make 2025 your best year yet.