War Horse director joins Pentabus board

One of the most acclaimed theatre directors in the country, Marianne Elliott OBE, is joining the board of Pentabus, the nation's rural theatre company, as a trustee.

Marianne joins a board that includes Michelle Terry, the Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, and award-winning actor and writer Emma Dennis-Edwards. Pentabus have just finised sell-out tours of Tim Foley's Driftwood and Jeanie O'Hare (book), Jim Fortune (music) and Maimuna Memon (additional music)'s Make Good, which took the story of the Post Office Scandal around the country in musical form.

Elliott is known for directing directed War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Angels in America, Company, and Death of a Salesman on West End and Broadway. She is the only woman to have won three Tony Awards for Best Direction.

Her debut film, The Salt Path, starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is released in the UK on May 30th.

Pentabus are also recruiting a Trustee Treasurer, with information available here: https://pentabus.co.uk/home/work-us/trustee-treasurer-recruitment-pack

Marianne Elliott commented on the announcement,“It's great to join the Pentabus board. They champion new writing, and they tell important stories with flair and heart. It's a critical period of time for theatre, especially touring organisations, and I'm delighted to play my part in helping Elle and her brilliant team.”

Elle While heads the Ludlow-based organisation and she added, "I am so delighted that Marianne is joining the Pentabus board. As a mentor and colleague for over a decade she has encouraged a determination and ambition in me to always create the most truthful and engaging theatre, with important stories to tell. I have carried this passion into all our projects at Pentabus and am thrilled that she is supporting and championing the work we do in our small but mighty organisation."