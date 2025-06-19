Warrington leadership expert on benefits of hybrid working

Leadership expert Drew Povey shares strategies for maximising the benefits of hybrid work

As the UK heads into the summer months, a leadership expert is encouraging managers to rethink how their teams work, by harnessing the full potential of hybrid working to improve productivity and wellbeing.

Drew Povey, founder of the Drew Povey Consultancy, says the warmer weather presents an opportunity for employees to break away from their desks, get outside, and still stay connected, even during meetings.

“When the weather’s nice, there’s no reason not to take your meeting on a walk,” he says. “Getting outside, especially in nature, is proven to enhance cognitive function, creativity and overall wellbeing.”

But while flexible working offers freedom, Drew emphasises that it must be structured to be truly effective.

“Hybrid working is here to stay, but to make it work, people need clear boundaries and habits,” he explains. “It’s not about working in pyjamas from the sofa, it's about creating a work environment that helps you switch on and switch off, even at home.”

Drawing on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew stresses the importance of maintaining routines and dedicated workspaces to help remote workers stay focused and mentally healthy.

“It’s essential to have a specific area in your home for work somewhere your brain can associate with being ‘on’. When you step away, you know the workday is over.”

At the heart of successful hybrid working, Drew says, is trust and communication. The best leaders, he argues, are those who collaborate with their teams to find personalised, effective approaches.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to hybrid work. Great leaders build strong relationships with their team and create a culture of trust. That means giving people the autonomy to work how they work best, without micromanagement, but also ensuring support systems are in place.”

And while productivity is a key focus, Drew urges leaders not to overlook the human side of work.

“Isolation is one of the biggest risks of hybrid working. In the office, it’s easy to see when someone’s having a tough day. Remotely, leaders need to be more intentional, whether it’s a quick morning check-in, a five-minute wellbeing call, or just sharing a joke on the team WhatsApp. Those small touches make a big difference.”

Drew suggests companies actively encourage their teams to take advantage of the summer months, integrating movement and outdoor time into the working day.

“When I’m planning something important or trying to think creatively, I head outside. It’s amazing what a change of scenery and a bit of vitamin D can do. If you can do a Zoom call from your garden or a park bench, why not? It helps your team feel better and work smarter.”

As hybrid work continues to evolve, Drew believes the organisations that thrive will be those that lead with empathy, flexibility and a focus on wellbeing.

“We’ve proven we can work from anywhere. Now it’s about doing it better, creating a working culture where people feel trusted, connected and supported. If we can keep in touch with friends across the world, we can definitely build strong, collaborative teams, even when we’re not in the same room.”

For more information visit drewpovey.com