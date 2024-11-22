Warrington ranks in top five most at risk UK cities for delivery delays this Black Friday

Top 10 UK cities most at risk of delivery delays, per capita (100,000)

New research has revealed that Warrington is fourth most at risk of potential delivery delays this festive season, with 74.85 vacancies per 100,000 residents.

The ‘Delivery Delays’ Report, from retail communications specialist Esendex, analysed data from Indeed to calculate the vacancy rate for the most common delivery job titles, and pinpoint the regions and cities most at risk of delivery delays this golden quarter.

The North West of England also faces shortages, with 1831 delivery vacancies in total and a vacancy rate of 24.68 per 100,000 residents. The South West of England faced the largest shortage, with 1,931 delivery vacancies in total and a vacancy rate of 33.8 per 100,000 residents.

This comes after a report revealed nearly half (42%) of fleet-based businesses were impacted by driver shortages in 2023, after the growth in online shopping and e-commerce since the pandemic led to increases in delivery volume and growing pressures to deliver on time.

The data found that 77% of consumers rein in their shopping up to a month before Black Friday, so they can splurge on discounted items.

Bristol was identified as the city at most risk of delivery delays, with 98.0 vacancies per 100,000 residents. As a critical shortage in one of the UK’s key cultural hubs, the resultant disruption could widely impact local businesses and shoppers.

Despite being the capital and a major retail hub, London has the lowest risk of delivery delays, with the lowest vacancy rate in the UK of 13.1 per 100,000 residents in the UK. This could be due to the city’s more prominent logistics infrastructure, which supports a more consistent supply of delivery workers.

Chris Gorman, Head of Commercial Transformation at Esendex, commented on the findings: “As we see an increase in online demand in the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period, recognising the regions most at risk from delivery job shortages allows businesses to anticipate potential bottlenecks in the supply chain. Whilst bigger cities like London, Liverpool and Birmingham are at lower risk of delays, other cities and rural areas will face pressures to deliver parcels when expected.

“One of the most effective ways for businesses to manage these challenges is through the use of real-time communication tools, such as automated SMS solutions and Whatsapp for Business. These tools enable businesses to keep customers informed about delivery progress and any unexpected delays, allowing for proactive customer engagement.

“During peak retail periods, maintaining transparency is even more crucial to customer satisfaction. By providing timely updates and facilitating two-way communication, businesses can alleviate customer service pressure and ensure greater customer confidence. During such a competitive trading period, responsiveness can be a key differentiator for businesses.”

To view the research in full, please visit: https://www.esendex.co.uk/blog/post/delivery-delays-report/