Watch Oscar Winning Movies from a Resident-Only Cinema

A private at-home cinema for screening Oscar-nominated films is often reserved for the rich and famous - but out of reach for many first-time buyers.

With the 97th Academy Awards dominating the headlines, Shared Ownership buyers at L&Q at Bankside Gardens’ can enjoy a private resident-only cinema, without the hefty price tag.

Set close to Reading’s River Kennet and surrounded by four attractive lakes, L&Q at Bankside Gardens delivers a range of impressive on-site facilities within ‘The Residents’ Club 51’ – a central hub for the development. Managed by a professional concierge team 7-days a week, the club offers a brand-new co-working space, a gym, and notably, an exclusive private cinema bookable by residents only.

The cinema benefits from plush seating and customisable lighting options, helping to create a premium viewing experience. Residents can relax with family and friends at this boutique on-site cinema, watching the latest film on Netflix or an old classic.

A collection of one- and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments is currently available at the waterside development, providing much-needed affordability in the increasingly popular area, with the added perks of onsite amenities - with starting prices of just £68,750 for a 25% share.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “Shared Ownership homes that offer amenities typically found in luxury developments are in high demand. This is exactly what makes L&Q at Bankside Gardens stand out. It’s no surprise homes here have experienced significant demand. First-time buyers are increasingly drawn to developments that offer not just a home, but a vibrant community and an enhanced living experience – this is something that L&Q at Bankside Gardens truly delivers.”

Inside the apartments at L&Q at Bankside Gardens, contemporary kitchens are fitted with fully integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Modern bathrooms are complete with white sanitaryware, a mirror and a sleek bath. Most homes offer a private balcony or terrace, and residents can make use of secure bicycle storage and car parking.

Set just minutes from the new Reading Green Park Station, L&Q at Bankside Gardens is well-positioned for commuters – providing train links into Reading Station and London Paddington via the Elizabeth Line and National Rail. Reading Green Park Station also provides speedy links to Basingstoke in less than 20 minutes. The M4 connects Reading to Heathrow Airport and the rest of the capital, whilst other nearby towns and cities such as Oxford, Slough, Newbury and Guildford are also easily accessible by road or rail.

Reading itself offers a bustling town centre with a range of amenities. The Oracle, a popular shopping destination, is just a short train ride from the development, providing a wide range of fashion, beauty, electronic and home stores, as well as 22 restaurants and cafes. Reading’s Broad Street and Friar Street are home to a number of high street brands, as well as local street food markets and independent stores. For sports fans, Reading FC grounds are a 25-minute walk from L&Q at Bankside Gardens. Meanwhile, picturesque footpaths run alongside the River Kennet, offering residents idyllic waterside walks to the ruins and grounds of Reading’s historic Abbey.

Prices start from £68,750 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment (full market value £275,000).

To find out more and register interest, visit: https://lqhomes.com/banksidegardens/