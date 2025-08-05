Wates Developments champions community-owned businesses with the launch of new charity partnership with Plunkett UK

Plunkett, Hampstead

Wates Developments, a land, planning and development specialist driven by the purpose of creating places people can thrive, has announced a three-year strategic partnership with Plunkett UK.

The new partnership with the national charity, which promotes and supports people in rural areas to set up and run successful community-owned businesses such as shops, pubs and cafes, woodlands and farms, will see the incorporation of business expertise into Wates’ planning and development process. Plunkett UK will work alongside the team at Wates to help shape infrastructure in rural communities by supporting the family-owned business to embed community-owned assets into new developments and create solutions for vacant spaces.

Plunkett is the only organisation dedicated to supporting rural community-owned businesses UK-wide. The charity represents over 850 trading businesses, that employ, on average, 3,500 staff and 25,000 volunteers. These businesses contribute significantly to the UK economy, with 56p of every £1 spent with a community business staying in the local economy. Community-owned businesses, such as those in Plunkett membership, have a survival rate of 99% over five years and 94% over 20 years, demonstrating their resilience.

The partnership is part of Wates Developments’ sustainability strategy which sets out a roadmap for creating sustainable developments, imperative to the organisation delivering on its purpose of reimaging places for people to thrive.

Harriet English, Deputy Chief Executive of Plunkett UK, said: “Our partnership with Wates is a natural fit and very exciting in our place-making journey – establishing community businesses and assets alongside new-build developments. Plunkett UK has been promoting the community ownership model for over 100 years, and we have a proven track record in delivering better businesses for people, communities, the economy, and the environment.

“As a charity, our vision is to achieve resilient, thriving and inclusive rural communities and it is important we select partners that share this vision. Wates Developments has taken a strong approach to sustainability and, coupled with a desire to deliver positive communities that consider both the planet and the people that live there, we feel this will be a very valuable partnership.

“Supporting communities to have democratic and inclusive forms of businesses that are genuinely owned by local people offers many benefits to the community including supporting people to live independently in rural areas, creating employment opportunities, boosting the local economy and bringing the community together in welcoming and inclusive spaces. We are grateful to Wates for sharing this vision with us.”

Olivia Dear, Sustainability and Engagement Director for Wates Developments, said: “The launch of this partnership will play an important role in our social sustainability aims and our purpose of reimagining places for people to thrive.

“Plunkett UK has extensive experience of working with local communities right across the UK to support the operation of businesses that are owned and controlled by community members. Incorporating this type of community business model into our developments will bring a wealth of long-term benefits and it showcases our commitment to progressive placemaking and community empowerment, ensuring infrastructure being developed is what the community wants and needs and that it also complements the local environment.

“We’re proud to be working alongside this esteemed charity that will help Wates leave a positive, lasting legacy in rural communities across England.”