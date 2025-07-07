Webb Marketing’s SEO Course Helps Oxfordshire Hospitality Businesses Save Money

Craig Webb

Local Ex-Hotelier Craig Webb Offers Simple SEO Training Hospitality to Boost Direct Bookings

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bicester-based Webb Marketing has launched its Hospitality SEO Course (), a new SEO training hospitality program to help Oxfordshire’s hotels, B&Bs, and short-term rental owners learn how to attract more guests directly to their websites. Led by Craig Webb, a former hotelier with 32 years of experience, this SEO course for hospitality teaches easy SEO strategies to help businesses get found on Google, saving money on costly booking sites like Booking.com.

Many local hospitality businesses lose 15-20% of their revenue to booking site fees. The Hospitality SEO Course teaches owners how to enhance their websites and increase their visibility on Google, ultimately encouraging guests to book directly. “As an Oxfordshire hotelier for over 30 years, I know how hard it is to compete with big booking sites,” says Craig Webb. “My SEO course hospitality gives local businesses simple Hotel SEO tools to keep more of their profits.”

Why It Helps Local Businesses:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Webb

Made for Hospitality : The course is designed for hotels, B&Bs, and rentals, with practical SEO hospitality tips to attract the right guests.

: The course is designed for hotels, B&Bs, and rentals, with practical SEO hospitality tips to attract the right guests. Easy to Learn : Beginners can learn Hotel SEO techniques, such as improving website content, without requiring technical skills.

: Beginners can learn Hotel SEO techniques, such as improving website content, without requiring technical skills. Free Starter Option: Try the free Intro to SEO Course to start boosting your online presence.

Perfect for Oxfordshire’s hospitality community, this SEO training hospitality works for websites like Wix or Squarespace and offers ongoing support. For more information, please contact Craig Webb at 077 66 99 6726 or [email protected]

About Webb Marketing - Webb Marketing, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, helps local hospitality businesses expand their online presence. Founded by Craig Webb, a former hotelier, the agency provides practical SEO solutions for the hospitality industry to increase direct bookings and profits.

Media Contact: Craig Webb, Webb Marketing, Phone: 077 66 99 6726 / 01869 325732, Email: [email protected], Website, Address: Swallow Close, Bicester, Oxon