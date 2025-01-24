Webinar to explore delivery of socio-economic benefits through mass transit projects

This follows the government’s plans to launch an Integrated National Transport Strategy, which takes a “people-first” approach to project appraisal.

Engineering consultancy Egis in the UK has partnered with transport infrastructure platform Interchange to host a free webinar aimed at exploring how decisionmakers can rethink planning and funding frameworks to reflect the broader benefits of mass transit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on 28 January at 1:00pm, the hour-long session, titled Beyond the tracks: what’s the cost of true urban regeneration?, will outline the approaches planners and policymakers can take to enable mass transit solutions to deliver their full potential as catalysts for urban regeneration.

This follows the government’s plans to launch an Integrated National Transport Strategy, which takes a “people-first” approach to project appraisal. The strategy takes inspiration from Dijon’s model of integrated transport, which Egis delivered through comprehensive design and delivery services that prioritised seamless connectivity and sustainable urban development. The upcoming webinar will discuss the lessons that can be learned by the UK from similar international projects, including Lyon’s light rail system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaired by James Hill, Urban Transit Director at Egis in the UK, the webinar will host key guest speakers: Anne Shaw, Executive Director at Transport for West Midlands, Gautier Rouhet, Project Director at Lyon Transport Authority and Steve Gooding, Director at RAC Foundation.

James said: “The government’s commitment to a 10-year strategy will be crucial in facilitating longer-term financial decisions and making investment in UK transport infrastructure more appealing.

“As a result, it’s important that the industry is aware of the opportunities presented by the incoming strategy and how cities can create compelling business cases for these essential projects. Doing so will ensure the delivery of the right outcomes, such as boosting jobs and access to education and health, especially in less affluent areas.”

Egis in the UK has previously argued that the Green Book, used to assess the cost-benefit ratios of major infrastructure projects, disadvantages projects that deliver significant real-world benefits. This includes light rail, where the cost of disruption involved in construction is often overstated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Integrated transport systems in Dijon and Lyon are both proof that prioritising socio-economic and environmental benefits can transform public perception and drive investment,” James added. “Our upcoming session will look to take these lessons from global best practices and understand how they can be best applied to UK systems.”

To register for Beyond the tracks: what’s the cost of true urban regeneration?, visit: https://bit.ly/42twr0C