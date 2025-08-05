Webuyanycar opens shop at Diss Morrisons

Webuyanycar's opened a new branch in Diss Morrisons.

New branch joins over 500 across the UK

Webuyanycar, a popular choice for millions of British car sellers, has confirmed another opening of a brand-new branch in Diss.

The new POD branch opened last week on Victoria Road, enabling more local customers to gain access to webuyanycar services and ensuring rising demands are met from individuals who have secured a free, no obligation quote and want an efficient way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Diss is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

As of 2025, webuyanycar is responsible for running over 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor through the webuyanycar website in under 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is renowned for being an easy, user-friendly and reliable car-buying service across the UK with a rating of over 4.7 stars on Trustpilot and have reached over 4 million customers in 2024.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new branch in Diss will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”