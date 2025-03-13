Weekly or monthly pay? Calls for weekly pay grow as financial pressures tighten for UK workers

More Brits are switching to being paid weekly.

Many UK workers are now calling for wages to be paid weekly amid growing concerns about financial instability, according to new research from Indeed Flex.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study highlights that one in three employees in UK businesses would prefer to receive their wages weekly, yet only 18% currently enjoy this payment schedule.

The findings come at a time when financial pressures are still facing households, with seven in ten Brits admitting they run out of money before the end of the month. For many, payday fails to arrive soon enough, with over two-fifths revealing they exhaust their funds by the 21st of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research from Indeed Flex suggests that shifting to more frequent wage payments could help alleviate some of these financial pressures. Half of those who favour weekly pay said it would help them manage their budgets more effectively, while 45% believe it would provide better control over their finances. Others highlighted specific benefits such as improved management of food expenses and a reduced likelihood of overspending early in the month.

Additionally, 40% suggest a weekly wage would make it easier to manage food expenses, and 32% say it would reduce the risk of overspending their entire salary early in the month.

Temporary work is also proving to be an important support mechanism for many. The report found that nearly one in six UK workers are currently engaged in temporary roles—often as a way to increase income or bridge financial gaps.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, comments: "Managing finances often feels like a delicate balancing act, particularly when rising bills and escalating living costs put pressure on everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While receiving a lump sum each month can be helpful, it doesn't always match the reality of daily expenses, leaving many struggling to manage.

"Offering more frequent pay would empower households to budget more effectively, providing greater control over their financial lives and reducing the stress of waiting for payday."