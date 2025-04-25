Welsh company Nuaire becomes first UK ventilation manufacturer to embrace recycled & renewably produced steel, cutting carbon by over 60%

Nuaire is the first UK ventilation manufacturer to transition to XCarb® low carbon-emissions recycled and renewably produced steel

A major sustainability milestone has been reached in Welsh manufacturing, as Caerphilly-based indoor air quality and ventilation specialist Nuaire becomes the first UK ventilation manufacturer to transition to XCarb® low carbon-emissions recycled and renewably produced steel. This switch cuts carbon emissions from key Nuaire ventilation products by a whopping 64% within the first year alone.

Products to benefit from the transition to XCarb® steel, which has been developed by ArcelorMittal, Europe’s largest steelmaker, include Nuaire’s industry leading BPS air handling units and XBOXER XBC packaged heat recovery systems.

It’s a big win for buildings, and for the people inside them, as these ventilation systems now come with a much lighter environmental footprint, helping reduce what’s known as embodied carbon – the emissions tied to building materials and construction. "Ventilation systems and other building services account for nearly a quarter of a building’s embodied carbon,” says Nuaire’s Engineering Director, Alun Thomas. “This is a significant figure. Transitioning to XCarb® low carbon-emissions steel is one of a raft of measures we are taking to help our customers build in a more sustainable way — and hit their own carbon reduction goals.”

In 2024 alone, Nuaire removed 2,000 tons of carbon from its product portfolio by switching to recycled materials and refining designs. 2025 will see further progressive changes in Nuaire’s drive to reduce carbon, improve sustainability, and continue to provide customers with quality, reliable ventilation solutions. It’s all part of a bigger mission: helping fight climate change without compromising on performance.

Nuaire’s move is backed by long-time steel partner Steelco, and is in line with the net zero goals of parent company Genuit Group.

Nuaire is a key employer in South Wales and is committed to developing sustainable manufacturing as part of Wales’ growing role in green innovation and advanced engineering.

Visit nuaire.co.uk/about/xcarb to learn more.