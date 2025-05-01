Welsh entrepreneur centre stage at prestigious global women’s awards held in London

Natasha Bray won three awards for her contribution to women in business with her HeartHealing® modality

Natasha Leigh Bray, 37, a Welsh entrepreneur, mother of two and former social worker, has been recognised for three major awards at the internationally acclaimed Women Changing the World Awards, held in London. Celebrating the work of incredible women making a positive difference in the world across a range of industries and areas including health, education, innovation and technology.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha was awarded first place in both the People’s Choice Global Impact and the Wellness and Wellbeing Program categories, for her HeartHealing® modality, and received an honourable mention in Therapy & Counselling Services, positioning her as one of the leading figures in trauma healing and personal development worldwide.

The only Welsh woman recognised at the event, her work is also set to be featured in the upcoming documentary Zero Limits , premiering in London on the 23rd August and produced by Joe Vitale, best known for his appearance in the global phenomenon The Secret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening and closing the awards were two Global Icons of Female Empowerment; Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Dr. Tererai Trent, a leading global voice for women’s education and empowerment, once hailed by Oprah Winfrey as her “all-time favourite guest.”

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York with Natasha Bray at the Global Women Awards.

Paving the way for women to Lead and Inspire

“It’s not often I am speechless… but it’s very hard to put into words the energy, the electricity and the power felt being in a room with hundreds of women truly changing the world in all industries, cultures and countries. I cannot even describe the honour it is to even be considered as a finalist alongside all of the powerful world changing women I have met at this event, let alone recognised in three categories. This is definitely up there with being one of my most memorable achievements to date.” says Natasha.

Brought up in poverty and a survivor of chronic childhood abuse, Natasha almost died at the hands of an ex-partner in her early 20’s and made a vow to make a difference in the world. She worked hard at uni, graduated as the best performing psychology student in her year, and went on to work in homelessness services where she innovated life-saving initiatives in the community project homes. She went on to complete a Master’s degree in Social Work and secured a specialist role as a rapid intervention social worker immediately after graduating.

When her maternity leave ended in 2017, she made the decision to leave her career behind and dedicate herself full-time to the business she had been building alongside her job. A few years later, she developed the HeartHealing® modality, and she knew she had created her legacy.

A Self-Made Success Story with a Global Impact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After healing her own trauma and growing two businesses to seven figures, Natasha is passionate about helping other women overcome the trauma and sabotaging patterns blocking their success. Natasha founded her second business, the School of Healing Mastery in 2021, where she teaches her HeartHealing® modality to others. This innovative therapeutic approach combines modern psychology with holistic healing to create rapid, lasting transformation in people’s lives, relationships, and careers.

Her work has supported thousands across more than 100 countries with clients including therapists, doctors, and business leaders, many of whom have gone on to achieve dramatic results in their careers and lives, passing this wisdom to others along the way.

Statistics show most women-led businesses (88%) make less than six figures in revenue, and less than 2% of women-led businesses reach the seven-figure mark. Men are still five times more likely to hit that level of success.

Women in the UK continue to face significant structural barriers to success. The gender pay gap persists, with women in full-time roles still earning, on average, less than men for equivalent work. At the same time, childcare responsibilities and costs continue to fall disproportionately on women, leaving many without sufficient savings, financial independence, or long-term security. These realities place women at a further disadvantage when building businesses, investing in their growth, or preparing for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Changing the world starts with changing our world. My purpose is to break cycles and create a better world for my children and future generations. Through healing ourselves, we become better parents, better partners, better leaders.” says Natasha. “This is how we create a safer world with more money, love and success for all women and children.

"I truly believe when women heal, we heal the world.”