Welsh food producers unite to boost economy and tackle poverty

Food and drink companies united to showcase their products and cook-up new ways to tackle poverty and benefit the Welsh economy.

Gwynedd and Ynys Môn Food Partnership hosted the event at the popular Catch 22 Brasserie in Valley, near Holyhead.

More than 35 people were in attendance, celebrating the value of the Partnership – which is delivered by Menter Môn on behalf of the two local authorities – and its mission to supply nutritious, locally sourced and sustainable food to communities in the region.

Lowering the sector’s carbon footprint in north west Wales, healthy living and targeting the cost-of-living crisis are other aims of the collective.

The event at Catch 22 Brasserie

Among those in attendance was Dafydd Jones, who alongside wife Dawn manages Llanddaniel-based Anglesey Bees.

He said: “Building in opportunities for our customer base to meet and chat with us and put a face to our company is crucial to developing our brand, and brand loyalty.

“We are passionate about biodiversity, sustainable food production, science education and connecting with nature, so this was a great event for us.”

Neil Davies, head chef and proprietor at Catch 22 agreed and said regular meetings will further reinforce the importance of the hospitality industry locally as it continues to build back from the pandemic.

“It was brilliant to meet with regular suppliers and local producers, and to welcome some new faces as well,” he added.

“The event was a big success and shows how pivotal the Partnership is, and the value of food and drink to the economy here.”

The forum also included stalls, networking and discussions over how best, as a group, to capitalise on opportunities to work together and localise supply chains.

Neil and wife Mel gave a presentation on the success and story of Catch 22, followed by a Q&A and panel conversation with Medwyn and Alwyn Williams from Llysiau Medwyn; Bragdy Cybi; Llaeth Medra’s Huw Jones, and Dafydd and Dawn from Anglesey Bees.

Among those exhibiting on the day were Anglesey Foods, Ored Foods, Derw Coffee, Tyddyn Teg, Gwenyn Mon, Llysiau Medwyn, Cosyn Cymru, Bragdy Cybi, Mon Bakery and Y Cwt Mwg.

Menter Môn’s Food Project Manager David Wylie thanked them and said the Partnership has played a vital role in creating new relationships and links among small businesses and venues in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn.

“It was a very positive event and a platform to explore and identify the challenges these producers are facing, while working together to find solutions,” said David.

“The feedback has been incredibly positive and I’m sure being in the same room and able to discuss local supply chains and prospective commercial opportunities in person will be of great benefit to those in attendance.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along, and of course Catch 22 and Lafan Consulting for helping to host and organise the event.”

In 2022, the Welsh Government announced £3million in funding to support the development of cross-sector food partnerships and to strengthen existing projects to help build resilience in local food networks while tackling the root-causes of food poverty.

These partnerships were tasked with joining up, drawing in support and expertise from other services such as Public Health Wales, Welsh housing associations and advice services, and to understand and address local need.